Jayden Daniels' mother accused of recruiting violations hours before 2024 NFL Draft: Report

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, will likely get to watch her son join an NFL team in the next 36 hours. However, she has been accused of participating in a rule-skirting transgression.

According to 247sports via the New York Post, Daniels' mother has been accused of paying for flights for Arizona State Sun Devils recruiters. The move was allegedly done to allow recruiters to talk to Daniels before the legal recruiting period.

Daniels, of course, never finished the entirety of his college career with the Arizona State Sun Devils. After spending three years with the organization from 2019-2021, the quarterback transferred to play for the LSU Tigers for the final two years of his college career.

In connection with the scandal is former team head coach Herm Edwards. Edwards agreed to a five-year show-cause penalty as punishment for his involvement. The punishment ranks as one of the biggest such penalties in college football history.

As a result, the college also will see its recruiting opportunities affected in the future. Arizona State University will see eight total weeks affected between April 15 and August 1 in which they won't be able to either host or communicate with recruits.

Of course, the punishment serves as adding insult to injury to the Arizona Sun Devils after the Jayden Daniels era fell short of the risk taken to get him. The quarterback completed 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in three seasons with the team.

Then, after the three-year run, the quarterback moved to LSU, where he managed to earn a top-two draft stock. With LSU, Daniels completed 70.2% of his throws for 6725 yards, 57 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Assessing Jayden Daniels' draft stock following allegations

Jayden Daniels at ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin v LSU

With the allegations coming to light so closely to the NFL draft, some wonder whether Daniels could see his draft stock affected. However, with many expecting the Washington Commanders to get the first realistic crack at the quarterback, some argue that this isn't a big enough issue to turn off any potential suitors.

The 2024 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET and runs through Saturday. It will be interesting to see where Daniels goes in Round 1.