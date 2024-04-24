"I hope he gives me all of his powers; I need it, and I want it" - Francisco Lindor hypes up J.D. Martinez ahead of expected Mets debut

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor revived his play following the Mets fans' warm support during his slumping phase. On April 12, during the first game against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, Mets fans encouraged Lindor with a standing ovation, instead of criticizing him.

Since then, Lindor has gone 10-for-30 in the last 10 games. However, he'll need more improvement as his current stat line stands at .174/.267/.272 with a .538 OPS in 23 games. However, having a new teammate might make that work easy for him. Lindor is eager to play with former LA Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez in a Mets jersey.

“I hope he gives me all his powers. I hope he gives me everything. I need it, and I want it,” Lindor said. “I'm excited to have him in the clubhouse, and to share (the) same lineup.”

Martinez has yet to start his 2024 season. He joined the New York Mets for a $12 million-a-year contract, of which $7.5 million will be paid out between 2034 and 2038 in $1.5 million yearly installments.

His agent, Scott Boras, held him until March 23, costing Martinez to miss spring training. However, Martinez may soon pair with Francisco Lindor, which is speculated to be as early as Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

“Assuming J.D. Martinez comes out of his final Triple-A game today without issue, the Mets expect him to be their starting DH Friday night at Citi Field,” Anthony DiComo, the Mets beat writer for MLB.com, tweeted.

Francisco Lindor is looking to stay consistent, following the Mets' comeback victory against the LA Dodgers

During the away series between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Francisco Lindor played a pivotal role. In three games, he went 5-for-12, with two runs and four RBIs, including a home run that won the first game for the Mets.

After both teams stood equal with a 4-4 score, Lindor hit a two-run moon shot in the seventh inning, providing a lead that Starling Marte later widened.

“When you have teammates and people pulling for you, and have results like that, I tend to release more of my emotions," Lindor said after the 9-4 win. "I’m there and doing it right now. Now it’s just staying consistent with it.”

However, in the first two games against the San Francisco Giants, Francisco Lindor remained hitless in seven at-bats. The Mets (12-11), who finish the series in San Francisco on Wednesday, are behind the Atlanta Braves (16-6) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-9) in the NL East.

