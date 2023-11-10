2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker: All blockbuster trades, offseason rumors, and more

Major League Baseball's free agency season is upon us, All eyes will be on this year's free agent class headlined by the one and only, Shohei Ohtani.

The race to land the two-way phenom during free agency will be dominating the headlines this winter. Ohtani could potentially land MLB's first ever $500,000,000 contract.

Besides Ohtani, stars like Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Josh Hader, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola will also be exploring their options during free agency.

Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is another name to keep an eye on. The 25-year-old is expected to complete a highly-anticipated move to MLB in the coming weeks.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery, along with Nola, Snell, Gray and Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is not attached to draft-pick compensation.

Want to keep track of all the big moves being made? We got you covered.

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Rumors, updates and latest transactions

Nov. 9:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to MLB getting closer

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be posted by the Orix Buffaloes - the team he has pitched for over the past seven seasons - soon, potentially as early as 'next week'. That's according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, who tweeted the following:

Once Yamamoto is posted, MLB teams will have a 45-day window to agree and finalize terms with his representatives.

Milwaukee Brewers open to trading 'virtually any player'

It hasn't been the greatest of weeks for Brewers fans. First, they had to watch their manager Craig Counsell leave for the Cubs. The latest update, from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, wouldn't make for happy reading either.

According to Rosenthal, the Brewers are ready to listen to offers for "virtually any player" in their team.

Philadelphia Phillies 'open to trading' Nick Castellanos

Despite having over three years remaining on his five-year, $100,000,000 deal, it seems like the Phillies may seriously contemplate the possibility of moving on from Nick Castellanos.

That's according to baseball insider Mark Feinsand, who reported the following in an article for MLB.com:

"The Phillies are open to the idea of trading Nick Castellanos, whose streaky ways and disappointing performance in the NLCS could result in an offseason change."

Keep refreshing for more updates...