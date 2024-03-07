Brayan Bello Contract: Red Sox lock up young flamethrower to $55,000,000 extension, per insider

The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement to extend pitcher Brayan Bello. The young flamethrower is under contract for six seasons, worth $55 million, with a team option for a potential seventh year.

The Red Sox have struggled to find pitching of late, but they are firmly in on Bello.

Mark Feinsand tweeted:

"Brayan Bello and the Red Sox have agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension with a $21 million club option for a seventh year, per source. Kiley McDaniel was on it."

Brayan Bello won 12 games last year with a 3.1 bWAR. After the Red Sox traded Chris Sale away, they were in need of a healthy and dependable ace. Bello, who has made 39 starts in two seasons (including 28 last year), could be that, so they're intent on keeping him around.

Brayan Bello is just 24. With the Sox rotation being shattered by injuries and trades, Bello looks to be a cornerstone for years to come. Lucas Giolito is in danger of missing a ton of time with injury, so the pressure now turns to the newly extended ace.

Kiley McDaniel said:

The deal skips any arbitration years. The sixth year of the deal would have been the first year the right-handed pitcher was eligible for free agency, while the second season is the club option.

It continues a trend of teams extending players at a very young age. The Atlanta Braves have been known for this, having locked up their stars very early.

Other teams followed suit and did it even earlier. Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers have extended top prospects before even making their MLB debut.

More and more teams have been extending talent very early, and the Red Sox believe they've found their candidate for as much.

