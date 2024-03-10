"Just go to a losing team" - Fans frustrated with Blake Snell after free agent pitcher drops social media teaser about impending decision

It's about two weeks from MLB's Opening Day, and Blake Snell remains unsigned. The reigning and two-time Cy Young winner has not been added to a team's roster via free agency and most teams begin their season in about 18 days. It's been an almost unprecedented wait for Snell.

The pitcher could be signing soon. He posted a cryptic message on social media, indicating that fans should keep an eye open. Whether that means he's poised to sign a deal or not remains to be seen, but the speculation has been stirred.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans, for the most part, are tired of it. They are done with the waiting game and the sheer lunacy of the free agency cycle. Nearly everyone waited ages to sign. The top four non-Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agents signed after Spring Training began, with two still unsigned.

They'd like to see an end to this saga, whether it means Snell signs with a bad team and gets it over with or not. Whatever it takes to get him on a roster and stop the waiting game is fine with MLB fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After Snell theoretically signs, only Jordan Montgomery will be left. There has been very little movement on either front this entire offseason, so there's still no guarantee that Snell's teaser even means a deal is done.

Where's Blake Snell signing?

Blake Snell's social media activity suggests that something is coming. And with 18 days left before several teams' Opening Days, it's reasonable to assume that that will eventually be true. Where he will sign remains a mystery.

Blake Snell still hasn't signed with a new team

So far, two main teams have shown interest. The New York Yankees were interested first and even gave him an offer. He shot it down because it was far below what he wanted to sign for.

They later offered a second contract, one that is likely not even on the table anymore. The Yankees haven't exactly been aggressive here, and the reports are that he's potentially leaning towards a contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.