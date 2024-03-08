Joey Votto Free Agency Update: Blue Jays sign former NL MVP to non-roster invite deal, per insider

Joey Votto is coming home! According to longtime MLB insider Buster Olney, the Canadian first baseman has reportedly agreed to a non-roster deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. After much speculation that the veteran could make the jump to the only team in his home country, it has finally taken place.

"Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Blue Jays. He is back." - @Buster_ESPN

The former National League MVP and lifelong member of the Cincinnati Reds has been waiting on a new deal all offseason. It turns out that it is the Toronto Blue Jays who are willing to allow Joey Votto to continue his MLB career. It remains to be seen if the deal will amount to Votto reaching the majors with the Blue Jays, however, it is a step in the right direction.

At 40 years old, it's clear that Votto's playing days are numbered, however, the potential Hall of Famer has not been ready to call it a career. Although Votto saw limited action last season, he proved more than worthy of a roster spot in the MLB for his contributions both on and off the field.

Last year, Votto appeared in only 65 games for the Cincinnati Reds, posting a career-low .202 batting average. However, in those 65 games, Votto did rack up 14 home runs and 38 RBIs, suggesting there is still some pop in his bat.

"Joey Votto: “We’re young and hip, this is what young people do.” Says he’s gonna play PlayStation with Elly De La Cruz until 7 AM" - @TalkinBaseball_

He also proved to be an essential figure in the Cincinnati Reds clubhouse. The 17-year MLB professional took on a mentor role for a number of the Reds young players, particularly Elly De La Cruz. The pair were constantly seen in discussion, with Joey Votto passing his expansive knowledge to the young phenom.

Joey Votto could play a pivotal mentorship role with the Toronto Blue Jays

Much like with the Cincinnati Reds, Votto's veteran leadership and experience could prove to be an essential boost to the Toronto Blue Jays organization. While it remains to be seen if Votto will make the roster, he could provide the team with invaluable experience and mentorship for the team's young stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No matter what happens with Votto this offseason, the MLB community has rejoiced at the news that he has finally joined the Toronto Blue Jays. One of the most beloved players in the MLB, many fans felt saddened by Votto's posts about missing baseball.

