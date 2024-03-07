Blake Snell news: MLB insider names two teams in pursuit as 'guessing game' for reigning Cy Young winner continues

With only 22 days left until Opening Day, MLB Network's Jon Heyman made an appearance on Hot Stove and said that top free agent Blake Snell's future is still uncertain. The 31-year-old lefty is the reigning NL Cy Young winner and remains a free agent despite entering the market early in the offseason.

At first, he was expected to land a huge contract, but as we move into March and Snell is still without a team, Heyman has named two possible destinations.

Blake Snell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016. He soon established himself as a capable starter and landed his first Cy Young award in 2018. With three years left on his contract, he was traded to the San Diego Padres ahead of 2021, where he had a slow start. However, he ended his time there with another great season in 2023.

As we head into the final days before the start of the new MLB season, Snell is still without a team, which puts him in a tough spot. According to experts, he will likely sign a three-year contract with two opt-outs, just like Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. There have been several teams in contact with the player's camp but Heyman believes that the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels are most likely to sign him.

The Giants have been linked to him for a long time and while they said they were unlikely to sign a big name, they still went ahead and landed Champan, which can happen for Snell as well. The Angels are another strong contender as they find themselves in desperate need of an elite starter.

MLB podcaster predicts Blake Snell contract

Popular MLB podcaster Justin Ayers of the Breaking Bats Podcast recently did a segment on "Guess the contract" in Wednesday's episode of his podcast. He predicted what kind of contract top free agent Blake Snell would sign ahead of the new season.

Ayers believes that Snell will sign a three-year, $90 million contract with two opt-outs, which will give him a chance to explore the market again. While this is the most widely-agreed prediction, it remains to be seen whether the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Angels will be the ones to make the offer.

