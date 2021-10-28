5 most blast resistant blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft is a vast open-world game, but it is not always known for its heavily detailed graphics as other famous games. In fact, the entire game is built with blocks, the terrain, the creatures, the players themselves, everything.

There are all types of blocks in Minecraft, from sand blocks to hard stone blocks. But among these blocks, there are some which are the hardest of them all, so much so that even TNT can't destroy them.

Which are the strongest blocks in Minecraft?

There are many blocks that are almost unbreakable in Minecraft. But these are some of them which can be naturally found in the game.

5) Ender Chest

Ender Chest in End City (Image via Reddit)

Although Ender Chests are not primarily known for their strength, they are pretty strong as a block. Ender Chests can be found in End cities and can also be crafted with obsidian, eye of ender, and a normal chest. They are some of the strongest blocks, with a blast resistance of 600.

4) Obsidian

Obsidian (Image via GamePunk)

Obsidian is a pretty well-known block in Minecraft, and it's known for its hardness. It takes a while for players to break the Obsidian block, even with a basic diamond pickaxe. Obsidian is also very blast resistant, with a rating of 1200. A TNT explosion won't affect this block much.

3) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris (Image via Imgur)

One of the rarest blocks in Minecraft is also one of the strongest. Ancient Debris is a strong and rare block found in the Nether realm. It is used to make the strongest ore in the game, Netherite. Players usually mine these by exploding various parts of the Nether; this works the best as it doesn't affect Ancient Debris blocks at all. It has a blast resistance of 1200.

2) End Portal Frame

End Portal Frame (Image via Reddit)

To complete the Minecraft game, players can find the End Portal in a Stronghold to enter the End. The End portal frame is not known for its strength, but it is probably one of the strongest of all blocks. It cannot be crafted by players and can't be broken either, even with lots of TNT. The End Portal Frame has a blast resistance rating of 3,600,000, much more than any other block in Minecraft.

1) Bedrock

Bedrock layer (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Of course, Bedrock is widely known for its unbreakability. It is the strongest block in Minecraft from the very beginning. Bedrock can be found at the bottom of the Overworld and on the Nether roof and bottom. It has a blast resistance rating of 3,600,000.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu