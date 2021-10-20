Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock update patch notes: List of changes and fixes revealed

Last week, Mojang had a crowded schedule due to Minecraft Live 2021. However, that's not a reason for the devs to take a break from Caves and Cliffs Part 2 development.

Mojang has released Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock update to fix several game bugs, performance issues, glitches, and more. Along with the improvements, developers have also added several new experimental features like stony peaks, copper ore generation tweaks, and many more.

This article shares major changes and new features from the Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock release.

Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock update: Patch notes

Experimental features

Here are some major experimental features added in Minecraft 1.17.40:

Caves will generate below Y level 0 in old worlds.

Stony peaks are added to avoid climate clashes in one world.

Dripstone clusters and other dripstone features will now only generate in dripstone caves.

Infested stone naturally generates underneath mountains.

Mountains' in Bedrock version improved to match those in Java Edition snapshots.

Overall, ore distribution has been tweaked to match the Java Edition snapshot.

Clouds will now generate at Y level 192.

Biome placement, river size, and terrain shapes were tweaked to improve the Minecraft experience.

Mob spawning and caves also changed to make the Java Edition snapshots.

Trees in swamps can now generate slightly deeper when in water.

Deepslate now generates at low height levels.

Dripstone features now generate near deepslate layers.

Major bug fixes

Minecraft 1.17.40 update brought too many bug fixes, ranging from UI to mobs, gameplay, and more. Here are the major bug fixes from the recently released Minecraft update.

Players can not eat more if their hunger bar is full.

Amethyst geodes are famous for breaking end portal frames in Bedrock. However, with this Bedrock update, amethyst geodes will not ruin the end portal at strongholds.

Bedrock players will now be able to activate their elytra while moving. Earlier, only java players were able to activate elytra while moving.

Villagers won't open and close doors too many times.

Only these few bugs affect the regular Minecrafters. However, there is a lengthy list of changes and improvements to the overall game. Interested players can click here to read the complete list of patch notes on Minecraft's official site.

How to get Caves and Cliffs features?

All new Caves and Cliffs features are available under the experimental section. Players can enable Caves and Cliffs to get majestic mountains and beautiful caves when creating a new world.

The same can now also be done in old worlds. However, players are recommended to back up their worlds before enabling Caves and Cliffs experimental features as it can corrupt game files.

