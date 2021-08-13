3 best ways to find ancient debris in Minecraft Java Edition

Ancient debris is one of the rarest minerals in the Minecraft Java Edition. This is because it can be transformed into netherite, which is used to craft the strongest gear in the game. Due to its extreme rarity, players should use the most efficient techniques at their disposal when mining for it.

The image above showcases how rare ancient debris really is. The small clusters of floating blocks indicate the location of ancient debris in that area. While it may seem like a lot at first, Minecraft players should imagine trying to find these minerals with the entire area completely filled with netherrack. Listed below are the three best techniques that players can utilize to find and mine ancient debris.

Top 3 techniques to find ancient debris in Minecraft Java Edition

3) Efficiency Enchanted Pickaxe

Image via Minecraft

Mining the low layers of the nether (y = 13-17) with an Efficiency enchanted pickaxe is a great way to quickly find ancient debris.

While any efficiency enchantment will do, efficiency IV is highly recommended as it instantly mines netherrack, allowing the player to mine large sections of the nether quickly.

Minecraft players are advised to utilize the stripmining technique, which means they should mine one long pathway and mine horizontal outshoots every few blocks.

Players utilizing this technique should also bring potions of fire resistance incase they mine into any large pockets of lava.

2) TNT Mining

Image via Minecraft

TNT mining is another fantastic way to mine for ancient debris in the Minecraft Java Edition.

Mining with TNT in the Overworld does not work as it will destroy all ore blocks and their drops. Luckily, ancient debris is not destroyed by explosions which makes TNT an efficient technique to utilize.

Many players use different techniques when TNT mining, however the common consensus is to create a long tunnel on layer y = 15 and place a TNT block every five blocks. This will provide optimal coverage in a large area.

Minecraft players are extremely likely to find many ancient debris blocks when using this technique.

1) Bed Bombing

Bed mining (Image via YouTube/MichOnItch Gaming)

While very similar to TNT mining, bed bombing is more efficient than TNT for a few different reasons.

First of all, some players may be unaware that if they try to sleep on a bed in the nether, the bed will violently explode. Players have discovered that they can utilize this mechanic to mine for ancient debris.

The blast radius from bed explosions is larger than TNT, which is why many players prefer it over TNT. Also, beds are significantly easier to farm than TNT, which requires gunpowder and sand rather than wool and wood.

Thus, bed bombing is the best way to mine for ancient debris in the Minecraft Java Edition.

The video above showcases how to use the bed bombing method without taking any damage.

