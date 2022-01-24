Top 5 loot in the Minecraft End City

Minecraft End Cities are one of the various structures players can find in the game. These alluring castle-like designs are found on the outer islands of the End Dimensions. The loot in an End City is unlike anywhere else, making them one of the most sought-after locations in Minecraft.

Inhabited by Shulkers, these cities contain many tall and small towers interconnected by each other. Although smaller in size than the massive End City, it holds one of the rarest and most exclusive loots in-game.

Players can find an End City by slaying the Ender Dragon and opening an End Gateway that will teleport them to the outer islands. Either that, or they can bridge over the dark abyss till they come across the islands.

Furthermore, they can create a flying machine that will take them to the outer islands. This article will highlight the top five loot players can get out of an End City in Minecraft.

5 best loots found in Minecraft End City

5) Brewing Stand with instant health potions

A Brewing Stand with two bottles of Instant Health II potions located in the End Ship (Image via Minecraft)

The End Ships have one of the best loots in the game, one of which is the two potions of Instant Health II. These potions restore four hearts instantly when consumed. These potions are found on a Brewing stand in the End Ship.

The potions can also be made by players using a Glistening Melon. They not only restore health but if converted to a splash potion and splashed near undead mobs, they inflict damage on them.

4) Shulker shells

Crafting recipe for a Shulker Box (Image via Minecraft)

The End Cities are inhabited by the local residents, the Shulkers. These box-shaped hostile mobs act as guardians of the city, protecting the various treasures held within. However, on killing these mobs they drop Shulker Shells, which can be used to craft Shulker Boxes.

Shulker Boxes act as extra storage space and can be crafted using two Shulker Shells and a Chest. They provide players with extra 27 inventory slots and can also be dyed using various colors.

3) Loot chests

Loot collected from raiding thirty End cities (Image via Reddit u/Aberrsary)

These loot chests are unlike any other as they contain rare items such as enchanted diamond armor or tools, emeralds, diamond horse armor, saddles, enchanted iron armor or tools, etc. to name a few.

Players can find 2 to 3 loot chests in an End City along with Ender Chest. These chests are located in the top-most room in the city. Getting to these chests can be tricky and players may have to parkour their way up.

2) Dragon Head

Dragon Head can be found on the deck of an End Ship (Image via Minecraft)

This can exclusively be found on an End Ship. Dragon Head is for most purposes just a decorative block, however, players can also don this in the helmet slot. Unlike other mob heads that can be acquired by eliminating that respective mob, Dragon Head is not dropped after slaying the Ender Dragon.

It is also the only mob head to be generated naturally in a world. When placed on a Redstone block, the jaw of the Dragon Head moves. This can also be seen when players wear the Dragon Head and roam around.

1) Elytra

The glorious Elytra is put in a frame and hung in the treasure room of an End Ship (Image via Minecraft)

Out of all the amazing loot that an End City and an End Ship hold, none is better than an Elytra. These majestic wings give players the ability to fly even in Survival mode.

Found in the treasure room of the End Ship, this is one of the major reasons players traverse the End Dimension. All those risks when moving from one island to the other over the void is to get their hands on this beauty.

They take up the chestplate slot, meaning if players have the Elytra on they can wear their chestplate.

One can enchant Elytra by applying Mending to it so that it does not break. They can also be repaired using Phantom Membranes. After using Elytra and rockets, traveling will never be the same.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul