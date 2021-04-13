Top 3 uses of shulker boxes in Minecraft

In the early days of Minecraft, carrying items from one place to another was a difficult job. Players only had an ender chest and their inventory slots for taking things. The introduction of shulker boxes brought a revolution in the entire storage system in Minecraft.

Mojang added shulker boxes to Minecraft in the 1.11 update. Shulker boxes are like backpacks that players can carry in their inventory or keep in a chest.

To craft one shulker box, players need two shulker shells and a chest. Shulkers drop their shells upon dying. With a looting III weapon, players have a better chance of getting shulker shells.

Listed below are the top three uses of shulker boxes in Minecraft.

3 best uses of shulker boxes in Minecraft

#3 - Carrying and transporting items

A shulker box has 27 item slots. Unlike chests, shulker boxes do not drop the items inside when mined. Players can use shulker boxes to carry a large number of things quickly.

Players can carry a total of 1728 items in a single shulker box. Using an ender chest and their entire inventory space, they can move over 100,000 blocks, which is more than enough for anyone.

Players can use dyes on shulkers to make colored shulker boxes. By coloring them, they can remember which shulker contains which item. Players can also name shulker boxes on anvils to remember what's inside.

#2 - The "Organizational Wizard" achievement

Achievement hunters are always looking for new challenges. And Bedrock Edition players can complete the "Organizational Wizard" achievement.

This is a bronze trophy that rewards 30 Gamerscore. To complete this achievement, the player has to name a shulker box on an anvil.

#3 - Hidden entrances

Many players may not know that they can create a hidden entrance using shulker boxes. In the video above, YouTuber Xisumavoid shows how to use this simple trick to make secret entrances.

If a player tries to open a shulker box by standing on it, they fall through. Using this trick, players can create a hidden entrance below any shulker box. Minecraft YouTuber Grian used it in Hermitcraft Season seven to build a secret base under the shopping district.