How to farm Hoglins in Minecraft

As Minecraft is an open-world survival game, food is an essential part of it. The moment players enter its survival mode, they have a hunger bar that can run out as they keep playing.

Hence, hunting for food, cooking, and eating is essential in Minecraft. Porkchop has been the most effective and filling food item in the game since the very beginning.

But hunting for pigs, breeding them, and cooking their raw pork can be tiresome. Hence, the Nether realm of Minecraft offers a much better alternative to directly getting some cooked porkchops from Hoglins.

Hoglin farm to get more porkchops in Minecraft

Hoglins are hostile mobs in Minecraft found in the Nether and are a different breed of the pig family. But they are scared of warped fungus that grows in the Crimson Forest or Warped Forest biomes. Hence, players can use this to farm Hoglins.

Hoglins can drop 2 to 4 cooked porkchops when killed by fire. Hence, users can set up a farm where they get scared by warped fungus and then run away from them and fall in the lava and die to drop cooked porkchops.

A Hoglin farm (Image via Rays Works, YouTube)

To make a Hoglin farm, gamers must go to the Nether roof so that no other mobs can disturb it. To make this farm in Minecraft, they will need stone blocks, non-wooden trapdoors, normal fences, warped fungus, and some dirt.

Players can start by making a spawning area for Hoglins four blocks high from the ground. On that platform, they must place dirt blocks at every five blocks and plant the warped fungus on them, leaving one side for the lava pit.

A warped fungus layout (Image via Rays Works, YouTube)

Users can then light up the whole platform thoroughly because certain mobs in the Nether can spawn below light level 10, which can disrupt it. They will also have to place stone slabs such that Hoglins detect it as a safe way to get away from warped fungus and run towards it.

Another view of the Hoglin farm (Image via ShulkerCraft, YouTube)

Eventually, that safe path will be denied by placing trapdoors in front of them, and they will fall into the lava. To make the lava pit, players will need to place hoppers, place non-wooden trap doors on top, and then drop lava from a low height.

This will ensure that the dropped items go directly into the hoppers without getting burned.

Users can then place a chest beside the hoppers, and with that, the Hoglin farm in Minecraft will be ready. They will need to make an AFK spot high above the farm for the Hoglins to keep spawning.

