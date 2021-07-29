Top 5 common structures in Minecraft

Minecraft has quite a few structures that generate naturally around the world. Some of the structures can only be found in specific biomes. Players can benefit from these structures as most of them have loot chests or provide the player with unique blocks.

They can be found in all dimensions, but the most common ones are present in the overworld. This article dives into five structures that players will come across very often in the game.

Players commonly find these things in Minecraft

5) Ocean ruin

These are underwater structures that may sometimes generate on land. They are primarily made of sandstone or stone bricks. 30% of the underwater ruins generate larger than average size. Players may find chests in these structures, from which they might get rare items such as golden apples and emeralds.

4) Shipwreck

A Shipwreck in the game (Image via Minecraft)

As their name suggests, Shipwrecks are sunken ships that can be found only in the overworld. Shipwrecks can have up to three chests, depending on how many sections of the ship are intact. Suspicious stew, paper, and wheat are some of the most common items present in the chests of these broken ships.

3) Ruined portal

Ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

Players can often find damaged nether portals with missing obsidian blocks. These structures are called ruined portals, and they usually generate underground in both the overworld and the Nether world.

It has netherrack blocks and a loot chest around it from which players can get valuable items such as enchanted golden armor and carrots. There's also a 30% chance that a block of gold will generate somewhere around the ruined portal.

2) Mineshafts

Mineshafts in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts are abandoned mines that are mostly found underground in the overworld. It has mazes, and while exploring them, players often come across exposed ores. Like most structures, mineshafts have loot chests. Players can get items like golden apples and diamonds from them, but the odds are low.

1) Villages

A plains biome village (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are the most common structure in the game that generate in five different biomes of the overworld. They are inhabited by villagers that sleep inside the houses. Loot chests present in the blacksmith houses have the best items. If the player gets lucky, they might even find diamonds inside them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

