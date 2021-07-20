Top 5 most beautiful structures in Minecraft

The structures in Minecraft are some of the many wonders of the game.

These amazing locations can be quite exciting to find in the Minecraft world. So many structures can generate in the game, all unique in their own respect.

It could be argued, however, that some are far more gorgeous than others. Here are some of the most beautiful structures in Minecraft.

Also read: 5 best structures in Minecraft

The most beautiful Minecraft structures

#5 - Woodland mansions

Image via Minecraft

Woodland mansions are one of the largest structures in Minecraft. The exterior of these huge buildings is widely impressive and is surely a sight to see.

Even from afar, woodland mansions are epic-looking structures. They fit extremely well within the dark oak biomes that they’re found in, surrounded by thick trees and large mushrooms.

What’s more, these woodland mansions have interesting designs in every single room. The cool interior within woodland mansions deserves some recognition for its diversity.

Also read: How to find a woodland mansion in Minecraft

#4 - Nether fortresses

Image via Minecraft

The Nether fortress is a great classic structure.

Nether fortresses are essentially giant castle-like structures. Because of this, they always have a medieval, hellish appearance. From afar especially, these are epic and beautiful locations.

Although made almost entirely out of red Nether brick blocks, Nether fortresses can have awesome-looking generations. Many Nether fortresses are partly covered by specific biome blocks, essentially becoming part of said Nether biome.

#3 - End cities

Image via Minecraft

End cities are some of the most remarkable structures in Minecraft.

Found only in the outer island within the end dimension, these structures have incredibly dynamic designs both inside and out. They are interestingly shaped and composed of end stone and beautiful purpur blocks, which can only be found in end cities.

End cities have an awesome otherworldly planet feel because of the surrounding end dimension. The chorus fruit surrounding these structures add to the beauty as well.

#2 - Amethyst geodes

Image via Minecraft

The amethyst geode is the newest structure added to Minecraft in the recent 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. Undoubtedly, these structures have added some new beauty to Minecraft.

Along with the structures are brand new items and blocks like amethyst shards, blocks of amethyst and calcite. They are found underground and are often slightly exposed for players to find.

Amethyst geodes are incredibly pretty. The intense purple of amethyst blocks adds to the color diversity of blocks in the game overall. Players can use these blocks to create awesome new looks to their builds.

Also read: What is amethyst good for in Minecraft?

#1 - Ocean monuments

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Ocean monuments are some of the prettiest structures in Minecraft. On top of the beautiful turquoise-colored theme, the sheer size of ocean monuments places the structure at number one on this list.

Ocean monuments have an incredibly dynamic interior and exterior design. These structures are made largely of pretty prismarine blocks that aren’t found anywhere else in Minecraft worlds except for in the much smaller ocean ruins.

The structure is multi-layered and has a lot of area to explore. Although largely monochromatic, there is a lot of dimension in the design of ocean monuments that adds to their beauty.

Popular YouTuber Ph1LzA knows the value of ocean monuments. He even built a large ocean monument base in his famous hardcore world series. Check it out here:

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Also read: How to find an ocean monument in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Sabine Algur