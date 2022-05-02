7 best quality of life mods in Minecraft

Minecraft is likely one of the most moddable games ever conceived. Its modding community has shared tons of quality of life mods aimed at improving a player's gameplay experience without heavily altering the game itself.

The number of quality of life improvements through mods is staggering, and more are being released each day.

The QoL selection may depend on what exactly a Minecraft player is looking for. However, there appears to be a solution to every problem a player may be having with their gameplay experience.

There are many QoL mods out there, but there are some that players should definitely check out as a priority.

Great quality of life improvement mods worth trying for Minecraft

1) Pick Up Notifier

Pick Up Notifier placing picked up items in the bottom right of the screen (Image via Fuzs_/CurseForge)

During activities like mining and farming in Minecraft, players tend to pick up a lot of items that get dropped on the ground. This mod allows players to know exactly what they're picking up.

Traditionally, if a player doesn't have space in their hotbar, an item or block will be placed in their inventory. However, there's no notification of this, which means players can end up with items in their inventory that they aren't aware of or don't want.

With Pick Up Notifier, players will receive a helpful notification to the right of their screen that lets them know every item they pick up, including XP orbs.

2) Tool Stats

Tool Stats elaborates on a player's tools and what their damage and mining potential is (Image via DarkhaxDev/CurseForge)

Minecraft's many tools serve their purpose without issue, but it wouldn't hurt to know a little more about them.

Tool Stats is a simple and straightforward mod that displays additional facts about a tool. This includes the tool's damage when used in the main hand, its harvest level, its mining efficiency, enchantability, and even its durability.

This allows players to distinguish the effectiveness between tools of different types and quality in their tooltips without cluttering the screen.

3) Trading Post

Trading posts consolidate villager trading with a single block (Image via Fuzs_/CurseForge)

Villager trading in Minecraft can be very beneficial, but it can be a pain to move to each individual villager and enact trades with them. Even if players build a trading hall, the player still has to make an effort to reach out to each villager, even if they're in stalls next to each other.

However, with the Trading Post mod, players can place a single block and facilitate all their trading needs at once. Villager trades are aggregated based on the villager's profession and expertise levels.

Players can directly interface with the trading post block in order to do all their trading in one convenient space, with no trading hall or wandering about villages needed.

4) Corail Tombstone

These tombstones look great but are also fully functional for item retrieval (Image via Coral_31/CurseForge)

Dying can be a pain in Minecraft, especially when players have to travel a long way to retrieve their items. Sometimes, the distance is just too great, and players' items despawn before they can be picked up. At other times, a player dies before even making it back to their items.

Thanks to Corail Tombstone, players who die will have a grave placed at their location. This will keep their items safe from despawning until they can head back to the area where they died.

The mod also implements decorative tombstones that can be haunted by souls. There's even a magic system based on the knowledge of death, adding plenty of flavor on top of the simple purpose of keeping one's items safe after death.

5) Enchantment Descriptions

Players can be reminded of what enchantments do with this handy mod (Image via DarkhaxDev/CurseForge)

There are a sizable number of enchantments in Minecraft. For players who haven't played the game extensively, it can be a bit difficult to remember what all of them do.

With Enchantment Descriptions, players will always know the function of the enchantment they're applying to their gear.

Similar to Tool Stats, players who hover over an enchantment book or enchanting table formula will receive a small tooltip detailing what the enchantment performs. It's a simple mod, but an effective one all the same.

6) Clumps

Clumps can improve FPS on lower-end machines (Image via 9Minecraft)

Experience orbs in Minecraft can scatter about in quite a large group. Some orbs are smaller, while others are bigger.

For players who may not be running the game on the best hardware, rendering this many small strobing objects can lead to performance problems and FPS drops.

With Clumps, however, orbs are condensed into more singular entities. This means fewer scattered XP orbs and FPS improvements for Minecraft players who may be having issues with their framerate.

Players enjoying the game on a more impressive hardware configuration can skip this mod, but it's still helpful for others.

7) Mouse Tweaks

Mouse Tweaks allows players to perform many tasks with simple mouse clicks and drags (Image via 9Minecraft)

Minecraft's UI works well enough with a player's mouse, but it can be much better. That's exactly what Mouse Tweaks sets out to do. It improves the functionality of the mouse in-game.

Players can use click-and-drag mechanics on crafting grids to place multiple items in different grid slots without needing to click on each box of the grid.

Minecraft players can also click and drag to pick up specific items from multiple slots of their inventory or a chest.

For example, if players have cobblestone blocks alternating with diorite blocks in their chests, they can click the cobblestone and drag across the other cobblestone blocks in the chest to pick them up.

There are also several tweaks, including the use of the mouse wheel. The mod is heavily configurable, which means players can decide which tweaks they'd like to use and which they'd prefer to skip.

