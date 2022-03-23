Top 5 useful villager trades in Minecraft 1.18.2

Villagers are Minecraft mobs that can trade various types of items with players for emeralds, a currency in the game. Players can start trading useless items for emeralds, and then use those emeralds to get valuable items such as enchanted swords, pickaxes, and books from villagers. Trading is a great feature in the game, using which players can get loads of valuable items without needing to search for them in the wild.

There are a total of 13 different types of jobs that these mobs can take. Each job has a job site block, with which these mobs connect to get employed. After this, their appearance changes and they begin trading items. Out of all these mobs, there are a few that give the most useful and best trades to the player. These trades are easy to do as some of the items they need are quite common, while the items they give in return are quite rare and valuable.

5 most useful villager trades in Minecraft 1.18.2

5) Weaponsmith - Enchanted Swords

Weaponsmith (Image via Minecraft)

Weaponsmith villagers give out enchanted iron and diamond swords in return for some emeralds. If players are out of resources and want melee weapons, they can turn to their weaponsmith. They could also give out enchanted swords in their first trades as well. Interestingly, if players want to reduce the price for these items, they can zombify and cure these villagers repeatedly to receive greater discounts.

4) Cleric - Emeralds for Rotten Flesh

Cleric (Image via Minecraft)

These villagers are great for new players as they give out emeralds in return for rotten flesh. As players constantly fight zombies, they obviously collect a lot of rotten flesh, an item that isn't very useful. However, these can then be given to a cleric who will give them emeralds in return.

3) Toolsmith - Enchanted Pickaxe/Axe

Toolsmith (Image via Minecraft)

Toolsmith villagers generally sell all kinds of tools made from every material (except Netherite). If players continue to level up the villagers, they may give the player an enchanted iron or diamond pickaxe, highly valuable and useful tools. If players are out of resources, these trades can certainly help them a lot because these tools are always needed.

2) Fletcher - Emeralds for Sticks

Fletcher (Image via Minecraft)

Fletcher villagers give players emeralds in return for a few sticks. Since sticks are one of the most commonly crafted items as they only require wood planks that are directly obtained from trees, players can simply chop trees and craft them to sell, making this one of the simplest ways to earn lots of emeralds.

1) Librarian - Enchanted Books

Librarian (Image via Minecraft)

The Librarian's enchanted book trade is arguably the best villager trade in the game. Over the years, players have preferred librarians over any other villager as they give valuable enchantments in the form of a book. Players can break and place lecterns to change their trades, and even apply the zombie trick to reduce prices. Furthermore, these villagers also trade treasure enchanted books that cannot be found anywhere on the enchanting table.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

