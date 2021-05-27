5 best toolsmith villager trades in Minecraft

The toolsmith villager is arguably one of the best villagers to trade within Minecraft. Players who do not want to go through the arduous process of acquiring high-level enchanted tools can take advantage of the toolsmith's trades.

The toolsmith has a ton of great trades. However, this list will only focus on a select few. Minecraft players should be aware of trades that the toolsmith has to offer if they want a quick boost in the progression of their playthrough.

Also read: Top 5 uses of mushroom in Minecraft

Best trades for the toolsmith villager in Minecraft

#5 - Coal for Emerald

A coal ore block (Image via 3dwarehouse)

Similar to the weaponsmith, a novice-level toolsmith villager will offer one emerald for 15 coal. This trade is a great way to acquire the emeralds needed for the toolsmith's better trades.

This trade expires after 15 trades, after which the toolsmith will have to work on their job block for it to come back.

#4 - Iron for Emerald

An iron ingot (Image via 3dwarehouse)

After upgrading the toolsmith to apprentice-level, they will offer one emerald for four iron ingots. This is a fantastic trade as many players will usually have an ample supply of iron on hand.

This trade expires after 12 trades and provides 10 XP to the toolsmith.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a TNT trap with a twist

#3 - Enchanted Diamond Shovel

A diamond shovel (Image via 3dwarehouse)

An expert-level toolsmith will offer one enchanted diamond shovel for 10-24 emeralds. If the Minecraft player acquires enough emeralds from trading coal or iron, they should receive this shovel with no difficulties. The shovel can have an enchantment (non-treasure) of levels 5-19.

This trade expires after three trades and provides 15 XP to the toolsmith.

The video above explains all the trades that toolsmith has to offer.

#2 - Enchanted Diamond Axe

A diamond axe (Image via 3dwarehouse)

The second best toolsmith trade is for an enchanted diamond axe.

This axe can be used as a tool or a weapon, which is why both the weaponsmith and toolsmith have the trade.

An expert-level toolsmith will offer one enchanted diamond axe (level 9-15 enchanted) for 17-31 emeralds. This trade will expire after three trades and provides 15 XP to the toolsmith.

Also read: Top 5 things players need to know about smelting in Minecraft

#1 - Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe

A diamond pickaxe (Image via sketchfab)

The best trade from a toolsmith villager is the enchanted diamond pickaxe.

While it is the hardest to access and the most expensive trade for the toolsmith, it is well worth the struggle. A master-level toolsmith villager will provide an enchanted diamond pickaxe for 18-32 emeralds. Again, with enough coal and iron trading, the Minecraft player should have no problems acquiring that many emeralds.

This trade expires after three trades, after which the villager must work at their job block for it to return.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 tips for beating a nether fortress in Minecraft

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!