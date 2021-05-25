Top 5 tips for beating a nether fortress in Minecraft

One of Minecraft's most treacherous regions is undoubtedly the Nether Fortress. These massive structures are home to some of the most dangerous mobs, such as the Wither Skeleton or the Blaze. Quite commonly, the nether fortresses will spawn on top of a lava ocean, as seen in the picture above. Due to this, many players will end up losing their footing and fall to a fiery death.

Before attempting to enter one of these dangerous structures, players must ensure that they are sufficiently prepared. If the tips below are followed correctly, players should have an easy time while exploring a nether fortress.

Also read: 5 most upvoted builds from Minecraft Reddit this week

How to defeat a nether fortress in Minecraft

5) Flint and Steel

A player crafting a Flint and Steel (Image via minecraftforum)

Players who have had a Ghast explode their nether portal know exactly why Flint and Steel is required to explore a nether fortress.

If a ghast fireball explodes near a nether portal, the nether portal will close and not allow the player to return home. With flint and steel, players can ensure that they will make it back home.

After looting the nether fortress of all the goodies, players do not want to be stuck in the nether without any way to come back.

4) Armor Specifications

A player with a full set of iron armor (Image via deviantart)

To prepare for a nether fortress, players should wear at least a full set of Iron Armor. Players are obviously recommended to wear diamonds, however, some players may not have enough diamonds.

In addition to at least iron armor, players are recommended to wear one piece of gold armor. This will deter the Piglins from attacking the player when traveling to and from the nether fortress.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates unique diamond sword upgrade

3) Food

A food tier list (Image via nerdlodge) Enter caption

Players must bring a ton of food to a nether fortress as they are almost guaranteed to take damage, which will drain the hunger bar quickly.

The image above may help players decide which food to bring as certain foods are better than others. It is recommended to bring at least one stack because nether fortresses are quite large, and it may take a while to acquire the loot that is desired.

2) Tools/Weapons

An image showing useful tools (Image via quizlet)

Minecraft players must ensure that their tools will not break while in a distressing scenario. At least iron weapons are necessary to make quick work of the various hostile mobs found in the nether fortress.

It would also be extremely wise to bring a bow with at least a stack of arrows. It is not uncommon for players to encounter a ghast or two when inside a fortress, and a bow is the fastest way to take them out.

The quick, three-minute video above will show players how to find a nether fortress.

Also read: 5 best uses of pistons in Minecraft

1) Misc Items

An absolutely massive nether fortress (Image via Pinterest)

There are a few other items that Minecraft players are recommended to bring to a nether fortress for additional protection.

Most importantly, Potions of Fire Resistance are amazing as they will prevent fire damage from blazes and possible lava damage. However, players will not be able to have these potions unless they have already been to a fortress and acquired blaze rods.

The following items will provide additional protection in a nether fortress:

Golden Apple

Building Blocks (Cobblestone or Dirt)

Torches

Shield

Extra Wood

If the player brings all or most of the items listed above, they should have no problems exploring nether fortresses and acquiring those sweet blaze rods.

Also read: Top 5 uses of beetroot in Minecraft Java Edition