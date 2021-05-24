5 most upvoted builds from Minecraft Reddit this week

The Minecraft Reddit provides players with a daily dose of amazing builds from all over the world. Players can scroll through the infinite pages of builds here to get some ideas and inspiration.

Another batch of spectacular builds has been posted on the Minecraft Reddit this week. These builds have been viewed by many people and have received many upvotes in the process.

Most popular builds on the Minecraft Reddit this week

#5 - Map Art Piano

A wonderful-looking piano room in Minecraft (Image via u/originofsymmetries on Reddit)

The Map Art Piano build gained a total of 10k upvotes this week. Created by u/originofsymmetries, this build features a classic-looking piano that has some map art for the keys.

To get this effect, the original poster (OP) had to build a massive piano keyboard in-game, which was large enough to cover the entire image of the map.

Players can get a visual idea of how map art works in the post below.

#4 - Shark Shack

A tropical-looking Shark Shack in Minecraft (Image via u/terchon on Reddit)

Reposted by u/terchon, this tropical-vibed Shark Shack was actually created by a Twitter user by the name of VeliNam. The creator's Twitter page, along with other creations, can be found here. This build gained a total of 11k upvotes this week.

The Shark Shack is a wonderful ocean build that gives off tropical restaurant vibes. This build even features docks, which seem to be the only way for players to travel to this shack.

#3 - Post-Apocalyptic City

The only thing this image is missing is a hoard of zombies (Image via u/Shapescape on Reddit)

Created by u/Shapescape, this post-apocalyptic city may remind players of the countless zombie movies and video games which feature an overgrown city. This build gained a total of 20k upvotes.

The details in this city are absolutely amazing. It features collapsing buildings, overgrown plants, and destroyed roads.

Additional images can be seen in this post.

#2 - Frog Town

A large statue of a sacred frog at the entrance of a village (Image via u/pleinair1212 on Reddit)

Created by u/pleinair1212, this wonderful build showcases the entrance into a village called Frog Town. The main attraction at the entrance is obviously the large statue of a sacred frog. This build gained a total of 22k upvotes.

Huts can also be found on top of a large mountain overlooking the whole village.

#1 - Giant Survival Island

A bunch of Minecraft biomes in one image (Image via u/TrixyBlox-Oscip on Reddit)

Created by u/TrixyBlox-Oscip, this crazy survival island is the most upvoted build this week. The build amassed a whopping 40k upvotes in just four days.

The build is meant to be a pre-made survival island, so it features tons of different biomes. Although it is not complete yet, the OP plans on making this build downloadable so that other Minecraft players can play on it.

