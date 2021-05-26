Minecraft Redditor creates a TNT trap with a twist

A Minecraft Redditor named u/ZachRob99 has recently recreated the classic TNT trap, which features a conspicuous diamond block in the middle of a field. While many players would recognize the trap immediately, some would undoubtedly attempt to collect the loot and face the consequences.

As seen above, this TNT trap is not the average trap. The original poster (OP) put a lot of work into this, and it was completely worth it in the end.

A unique TNT trap created by a Minecraft Redditor

The Post

If a player sees bamboo quickly grow around them, they should accept their fate (Image via u/ZachRob99 on Reddit)

The post begins with the player stumbling upon a diamond block in the middle of the field. Like most greedy players, they decide to collect the block for those sweet, sweet diamonds.

As soon as the diamond block is broken, an observer is revealed under it, and the ground seems to cave around it.

Out of the holes grows bamboo which quickly shoots up into the sky, acting as a trap. After the bamboo reaches a certain height, the player is shot up into the atmosphere by hidden TNT. It took the player a few seconds to hit the ground and quickly meet their demise.

This post is an excellent warning to players who want to mine a random diamond block in the middle of a field.

Reactions

Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post. No wonder, as the post received 16 thousand upvotes in one day. This diamond-block TNT trap is a classic trap that has tricked hundreds of players since its conception.

An unfortunate event... (Image via Reddit)

One can only imagine how they'd react when they realized they had been completely bamboozled. Players who play on multiplayer servers are recommended to try this trick out because it is always hilarious.

OP reveals their thought process (Image via Reddit)

The OP shows that they originally meant this trap to explode the player, killing them instantly. However, they realized that launching them high into the sky and delaying their death would be funnier. This gives the players time to think about their mistakes.

Great catch (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor realizes the humor behind the fact that bamboo is involved in a trick that "bamboozles" the player. OP was happy that the players discovered this and had a crack at the joke themselves.

A quick explanation of the build (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor helpfully explains how this build was created. Many players may have been unaware of how the bamboo multiplied and may have been surprised to hear that it was from the dispensing of bonemeal.

Contemplation time (Image via Reddit)

The best traps give the player tons of time to realize how they have been tricked. While in the sky, it must feel embarrassing to know the oldest trick in the book has deceived you.

OP states his favorite part is the bamboo rising out of the ground, encompassing the player.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

