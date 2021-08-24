5 most useful enchantments for beginners in Minecraft

In Minecraft, enchantments are one of the most beneficial things for players to have in the game. Whether the player is a pro who has been playing since the start of the game, or a beginner, enchantments can be used by everyone.

Enchantments can be placed on weapons, armor and other items in the game. Players can enchant items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book. Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

There are several different enchantments that players can use in Minecraft. Some are better than others, and some enchantments are so rare that they can only be found as an enchanted book and used in an anvil.

In this article, players will learn the five best enchantments for beginners to use in Minecraft.

Five best enchantments for beginners in Minecraft

5) Protection

Protection I enchantment on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

The Protection enchantment is something that all players can benefit from in Minecraft. This enchantment is not only for Minecraft beginners, but players who have been playing for a long time also use this enchantment.

Protection is an armor enchantment that provides players with extra protection from general damage in the game. Since beginners are players who are new to the game, it can be easy for them to get hurt.

Protection would be a great enchantment to reduce some of the damage players take from mobs and other entities.

4) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is one of the best enchantments for players to have in general. This enchantment is extremely rare, so players will only be able to find it as an enchanted book rather than on an enchanting table.

What Mending does is takes the XP that players earn from completing tasks around the Minecraft world and uses it to repair the item's durability.

For example, if the durability of the player's equipment is decreased, and the Mending enchantment is applied, the XP that players earn from just mining, killing mobs, and smelting items will be used to repair the durability of the weapon.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking I enchantment on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is an enchantment that increases the overall durability of the player's item. Some players say that this enchantment basically gives "infinite durability" to equipment.

This is one of the best enchantments to have in Minecraft and players will be able to mine a little more freely without having to worry about their tool breaking.

2) Fortune

What does Fortune do in Minecraft? (Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

This enchantment is good for both beginners and advanced players of Minecraft. Fortune increases the amount of resources that are dropped from specific blocks when players mine them.

For example, players will have better chances of getting flint from certain blocks or when mining diamond blocks, more diamond ore will drop than if the block was mined with an unenchanted pickaxe.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness I enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Since players will be new to fighting off mobs, Sharpness would be a great enchantment for them to have. This enchantment increases the amount of damage that the player's weapon will deal towards mobs.

Sharpness can be placed on axes and swords in Minecraft and players can find it on an enchanting table or enchanted book.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

