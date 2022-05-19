7 best overhaul mods for Minecraft

While vanilla Minecraft is a lot of fun, there are mods provided by the community that can completely change the way the game is played.

These mods are often referred to as overhaul mods in the Minecraft community since they considerably alter the way the game is played. They can change core game mechanics, add custom recipes, put in custom mobs and bosses, and even introduce story elements.

Whatever the case may be, there are certain overhaul mods that players may want to look into before delving deeper into the collection of mods available online.

There are a number of mods that have stuck out thanks to overwhelming popularity and downloads, and it might not hurt to check these out first.

Top overhaul mods worth trying for Minecraft

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty's seasonal forest complete with a pumpkin patch (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

A mod that completely overhauls the way Minecraft's world generation handles biomes, Biomes O' Plenty adds dozens of new biomes to the game.

These biomes aren't just made of standard game blocks either. The mod adds tons of new foliage, including trees, flowers, and other miscellaneous plants depending on the biome.

Players will have just as much fun exploring the biomes of this mod as they will building structures with the new blocks and materials it provides.

2) Dungeon Crawl

One of Dungeon Crawl's underground dungeons (Image via Xiroc_/CurseForge)

Minecraft's dungeons can be fun little delving spots, but they could be a lot better. Thanks to great mods like Dungeon Crawl, players can now have surface-level entrances throughout their Minecraft world that lead to sprawling and intricate dungeons.

There are no resource packs or extra content required, as this mod works with the base blocks found in-game. However, adding a spooky-looking texture pack and shaders can improve this mod's appeal immensely.

3) MineColonies

Players will never look at towns the same way again after they install MineColonies (Image via Tlauncher)

For Minecraft players who love villages, towns, and cities, this is undoubtedly the mod for them.

MineColonies completely revamps town-building, allowing players to create thriving cities filled with NPCs who work at distinct jobs. Players can take on the role of a mayor or civil planner and implement new building projects in the town, populating it with NPC denizens if they'd like.

This allows players' towns to feel more lived-in than ever before, making MineColonies one of the most popular mods ever released for Minecraft.

4) Ice and Fire: Dragons

A rideable hippocampus, one of Ice and Fire's many mythical creatures (Image via Sbom_Xela/CurseForge)

Though Ice and Fire is a Minecraft mod that features dragons as its most prominent mob addition, it most certainly doesn't stop there. Hippogryphs line the skies, ghosts inhabit eerier areas, and hippocampi can be ridden through the waves. If a mythical creature exists, there's a pretty high likelihood that it's in this mod.

Each mob has a fairly defined usefulness, ensuring players don't just think most of the game's additions are novelty with no substance.

5) Mystical World

New gear types provided by additional materials in Mystical World (Image via Minecraft Amino)

Minecraft fans of fantasy worlds will love the changes Mystical World implements. Creatures like owls, deer, lava cats, and more roam the different realms. Meanwhile, new gems and materials provide new ways to craft materials and weapons. Players can also harvest new food items and till new crops such as aubergine.

If Roots is installed as a mod, players can also access tentacles, which can be formed into calamari. New building and decoration blocks round out the mod, ensuring players are firmly immersed in the fantasy the mod has to offer.

6) Blue Skies

A nature-themed dungeon provided by Blue Skies (Image via ModdingLegacy/CurseForge)

The title may not seem very detailed, but Blue Skies is one of the best overhaul mods players can experience. New biomes, blocks, and structures are only the tip of the iceberg that this mod has to offer.

Now, with the Population update, villagers and their structures have been expanded. Players can explore the new realms of Everbright and Everdawn, battle bosses like the Summoner and Alchemist, and enjoy a completely original soundtrack sourced by the developers themselves. The amount of content and hours of fun this mod provides is staggering.

7) Twilight Forest

A scenic waterside location in Twilight Forest (Image via Benimatic/CurseForge)

An overhaul mod sporting well over 60 million downloads, Twilight Forest provides a new realm to explore that is fleshed out top-to-bottom.

One of the best aspects of this mod is that since the forest is a new realm, players can enter it through a portal and still return to their standard Overworld whenever they'd like. The Twilight Forest itself is gorgeous, featuring remarkable structures to explore and complex bosses to battle.

Furthermore, Twilight Forest has constantly been updated since 2011, making it one of the oldest and most successful mods of its kind.

