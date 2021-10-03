Top 5 creative ways to use weapons in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft holds many dangers. Hostile mobs are one of the most common reasons for players' deaths. To survive against them, players have to arm themselves with weapons and armor.

In Minecraft, weapons are divided into two types: ranged and melee. Ranged weapons include bows and crossbows while swords and axes fall under the melee category. Other than these, players can also use tridents, a hybrid weapon capable of inflicting both ranged and melee damage.

While weapons are meant for attacking enemies, players can also use them in unusual ways. This article lists some unique ways to use weapons in Minecraft.

Surprising uses of weapons in Minecraft

5) Multishot crossbow for chorus flower farming

Crossbows have an exclusive enchantment called Multishot. A crossbow enchanted with Multishot shoots three arrows instead of one. Players can use Multishot-enchanted crossbows for farming chorus flowers efficiently.

Chorus flowers can grow up to a height of 22 blocks. As flowers grow only at the top edge of the tree, the Multishot enchantment is perfect for farming them. With it, players can break the chorus fruits of other trees at the same time.

4) Give swords to foxes

Foxes are cute until players give them weapons. Then, they become mass murderers of chickens. In Minecraft, foxes possess a unique ability to pick up and hold items in their mouth.

Players can give swords to foxes and use them to farm chickens. With a Fire Aspect sword, chickens killed by foxes will drop cooked chicken.

3) Become the God of Thunder

Channeling (Image via Minecraft)

With a trident enchanted with Channeling, players can become the God of Thunder in Minecraft! Well, not exactly, but lightning bolts can be called upon enemies during thunderstorms.

Players can use Channeling-enchanted tridents to turn creepers into charged creepers. Killing zombies, skeletons, and creepers with a charged creeper explosion is the only way to get their heads in Minecraft.

2) No fireworks? Use bow

Some Minecrafters might not know that they can use a bow for thrusting themselves while gliding. Usually, fireworks are the best way to fly using elytra in Minecraft. During an emergency, players can use a bow enchanted with Punch to reach a safe area.

Punch works like the Knockback enchantment. Players can shoot themselves with Punch arrows to thrust them up a little. By repeating this process, they can use elytra without fireworks.

1) Fly using trident

Players can enchant their tridents with Riptide to fly without elytra. When a trident enchanted with Riptide is thrown, it launches the player as well.

But there is a caveat. Players will have to be in contact with water to launch themselves into the air. Riptide enchantment also works when a player is outside in the rain.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far