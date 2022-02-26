Ranking all boss mobs in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is filled with a plethora of mobs that breathe life into the game's world. From normal farm animals to terrifying and dangerous beasts, each mob has something special to offer. Out of 70 mobs present in the game, there are a few boss mobs.

Boss mobs are certain types of mobs that are much more powerful than others. They take longer to kill and can deal heavier damage to the players. Before encountering such mobs, players must always prepare themselves and have all the right items to take them head-on. Some are easier to deal with, while others can kill players with one hit.

All the boss mobs in Minecraft, ranked

4) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Although Elder Guardians are not proper boss mobs, they can still be difficult to fight and kill. They dwell inside ocean monuments with loads of other guardian mobs. They can shoot players with lasers in their eyes. These are one of the easiest ones to kill as players can block their line of sight with blocks and kill them with ease. It has a total of 80 HP (40 hearts) of health.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Ender Dragon was the first boss added to the game. The terrifying dragon lives in the End realm. As the first boss, killing it essentially ends the game as players can see the end credits. The Ender Dragon has a total of 200 HP (100 hearts) of health.

2) Wither

Wither (Image via Minecraft)

The next boss to be added after Ender Dragon, was the Wither. It is essentially the boss of the Nether realm, though it can be summoned anywhere. This was a different type of mob as the players themselves needed to summon it and fight. To summon a Wither, players would need four soul sands and three wither skulls.

Wither is a terrifying and powerful mob that can fly and shoot multiple wither skull explosives that can cause great damage. They are ruthless and attack other mobs as well, excluding undead ones.

In Java Edition, they have 300 HP (150 hearts), whereas in Bedrock Edition, their health increases with every mode with up to 600 HP (300 hearts) in hard mode.

1) Warden (Upcoming)

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

This mob has not yet been released in a stable version of the game, but it is in the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. It is one of the strongest and scariest mobs the players will ever experience. It is the first blind mob in the game that can hunt players by sound and smell. Players should always sneak around the mob as any sound can alert them.

The Warden is known for its power. It can easily kill any player with a maximum of two hits, even if they are wearing full netherite armor.

