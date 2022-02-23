5 most underwhelming mobs in Minecraft as of 2022

The world of Minecraft comes alive with various types of mobs. There are more than 70 of them in the game, from terrifying boss mobs to cute, friendly mobs. Mobs are special A.I. entities present in the game that players can interact with in different ways.

Different mobs have different behaviors and personalities when they are interacted with. However, some mobs are not as useful and fascinating as others. Some of them are simply present in the game to enhance the overall look and feel of a biome or a location.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 underwhelming mobs in Minecraft as of 2022

5) Llama

Llamas on a hill (Image via Minecraft)

Llamas are neutral mobs that can be naturally found in Savanna and Windswept hills biomes. They can be tamed with wheat and can carry chests on them. However, donkeys and mules are a far better alternative to these, as players can ride them as well. Due to better alternative mobs, llamas are simply not as useful.

4) Silverfish

Silverfish in a stronghold (Image via Minecraft)

These are hostile mobs that spawn from an infested stone block or from a spawner in the End portal room. These small, pesky creatures cause nothing but a nuisance for players. Due to their small hitboxes, they are hard to hit and can annoy players a lot. They do not drop anything except a few XP points, making them one of the most underwhelming creatures.

3) Ocelots

An Ocelot (Image via Mojang)

These are wild cats living in the Jungle biome. They are larger than normal cats and have a different skin texture. They cannot be tamed, though players can simply gain their trust by feeding them raw cod or salmon. Normal cats are much better than them as they can be tamed and be kept as a pet.

2) Polar Bear

Polar Bear (Image via Mojang)

These huge, white neutral mobs dwell in the snowy biomes of the game. They either spawn as adults or can be accompanied by a baby. They do not play a major role in the game apart from enhancing the biome. They can get hostile towards players when they are attacked or are with a baby. They drop raw cod or salmon along with some XP points.

1) Bats

Bats flying (Image via Minecraft)

Bats are considered the most underwhelming mob in the game, even in 2022. These naturally spawn in dark places like caves or at night. They do not drop anything and are of no use to the players. They are simply present to enhance the ambience of a place.

Although in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, some players have noticed that the newly added Warden can get distracted by the bat's sound and not chase players. Perhaps this trick could be used by players in the future, giving some purpose to these mobs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi