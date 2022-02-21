Villagers are fascinating mobs in Minecraft. They have the closest human-like behavior and personality in the game. They dwell in villages that are scattered around the world.

Many of them have different types of jobs, and can trade different items with the players. Out of all of them, some can be highly useful in the long run.

Villagers have 13 different types of jobs and trading styles. Each have their own job site block to which they connect themselves to get said job. As soon as that particular block is broken, they become unemployed and open to other professions.

The type of villagers depends on the village and its structures.

Top 5 most useful villagers in Minecraft

5) Weaponsmith

Enchanted diamond axe by the weaponsmith (Image via Minecraft)

Weaponsmiths are those who can trade various types of melee weapons with players for emeralds. They start off with coal and iron weapon trades and can go up to enchanted diamond swords and axes.

If players zombify and cure them repeatedly, they can easily get enchanted diamond weapons with just one emerald. Their job site block is a grindstone.

4) Toolsmith

Enchanted diamond axe by the toolsmith (Image via Minecraft)

Like weaponsmiths, these can trade various types of tools with emeralds. They start off with coal and iron tools, and can go up to enchanted diamond tools at the master level.

With the same trick as mentioned above, players can get these valuable tools with just one emerald. Their job site block is a smithing table.

3) Cartographer

Paper being traded with cartographer (Image via Minecraft)

They are only special for their selected trades. They are the only ones who can give players the maps to an ocean monument or a woodland mansion. Woodland Mansion is almost impossible to find without a map, hence cartographers hold their importance in the game. Their job site block is a cartography table.

2) Fletcher

Bow with power enchantment trade with fletcher (Image via Minecraft)

Fletcher is a great villager as players can get easy and useful trades out of it. They trade emeralds for sticks that are extremely easy to obtain. After leveling up, they can give enchanted bows, crossbows and special tipped arrows. Their job site block is a fletching table.

1) Librarian

Enchanted book in the first trade with librarian (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most useful villager by far is the librarian. They are excellent because they can trade all sorts of enchantments for players. Though there is an enchanting table for the same, these mobs can be set to one type of enchantment so that players don't need to hunt for them on the enchanting table.

After they level up, they also trade treasure enchantments that cannot be found through the table. They even give name tags at the master level. Their job site block is a lectern.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

