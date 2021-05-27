5 best weaponsmith villager trades in Minecraft

The weaponsmith villager is commonly known as one of the best trading villagers in Minecraft due to its fantastic trades. With some luck, the weaponsmith can sell the player some of the best offensive gear in the game.

Players are highly encouraged to take advantage of the weaponsmiths as they will commonly give players an excellent boost to their overall inventory. Thus, players should be knowledgeable of the best trades weaponsmiths have to offer.

Also read: 5 best crops for food in Minecraft

Best trades from the weaponsmith villager in Minecraft

#5 - Coal for Emerald

A sizeable coal vein (Image via Mojang)

It is common for a novice-level weaponsmith to buy 15 coals for one emerald. This is a good trade that allows players to amass a large number of emeralds quickly.

The trade will be disabled after 15 barters. However, it will be reactivated once the weaponsmith works on their job block again.

#4 - Iron for Emerald

Tons of iron (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

After the player levels up the villager to the apprentice level, the villager usually offers to buy four iron ingots in exchange for an emerald.

This trade is one of the best ways to acquire emeralds quickly, as players usually have a large amount of iron on hand. This trade provides the weaponsmith with 10 XP per trade and disables after 12 trades.

The video above explains all of the trades that the weaponsmith villager has to offer.

Also read: Top 5 things players need to know about smelting in Minecraft

#3 - Enchanted Iron Sword

A big iron sword (Image via Deviantart)

Another excellent trade for the weaponsmith is for an enchanted iron sword.

Novice-level weaponsmiths will sometimes offer an enchanted iron sword for seven to 21 emeralds. This trade is great for players who need a potent weapon without going through the long process of enchantment.

These enchantments will be random (non-treasure) enchantments from levels 5-19.

#2 - Diamond Axe Enchantment

A 3D diamond pickaxe (Image via tinkercad)

Expert-level weaponsmiths will offer an enchanted diamond axe for 17-31 emeralds. Many Minecraft players may think that is a lot of emeralds. However, with the coal and iron ore trades shown above, this axe can be traded quickly.

This trade becomes disabled after three barters and provides 15 XP to the weaponsmith.

#1 - Enchanted Diamond Sword

Excellent render of a diamond sword (Image via u/nexnox on Reddit)

The best trade weaponsmiths offer is an enchanted diamond sword.

A master-level weaponsmith will offer an enchanted diamond sword for 13-27 emeralds. Again, this can be acquired relatively quickly if the player takes advantage of the cheaper trades.

Like the axe, this trade becomes disabled after three trades. However, the sword provides 30 XP to the villager.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey, now!

Also read: Top 5 uses of mushroom in Minecraft