5 Minecraft mobs that should be removed in future updates

The world of Minecraft is filled with varied forms of wildlife, both natural and magical. Players can interact with all creatures but a few of them aren't beneficial in any way.

Most mobs drop various types of items which are highly useful to players. Some help in survival, others help them to progress greatly. But these mobs are mainly used as 'ambient' mobs, and have minimal to no use.

5 least useful mobs in Minecraft that should be removed in the future updates

Almost all the mobs in Minecraft are beneficial in some way. However, these few really don't have any use in the game and removing them in future updates won't be too much of an issue.

5) Endermite

Endermite (Image via Minecraft)

Endermite are small hostile creatures which rarely spawn from a thrown ender pearl. They despawn within two minutes, and only drop three XP points upon death.

The only use of Endermite comes while making an Enderman farm. However, their spawn is so rare, that a lot of ender pearls must be used to spawn one endermite. And there are other ways to make an Enderman farm.

4) Polar bears

Polar Bear (Image via Minecraft)

Polar bears can be found in cold biomes in Minecraft. They are pure 'ambient' mobs as their sole purpose is to enhance the experience of cold biomes. Upon death, they hardly drop any XP points, and leave just raw salmon or cod. They can't be tamed, or bred.

3) Ocelots

Ocelots (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots are a unique breed from the cat family which rarely spawn in jungles. They are quite similar to cats. They can't become pets even after feeding them enough cod or salmon.

They keep creepers away from their area but the same can be said for cats which are much more common in Minecraft.

2) Silverfish

Silverfish (Image via Minecraft)

These annoying little creatures in Minecraft are called Silverfish. They can spawn from an infested stone block or from a spawner in a stronghold. They are useless mobs which hardly drop any XP points and instead, attack the player.

Due to their smaller hitboxes, it becomes difficult to eliminate them which is quite annoying.

1) Bats

Bats (Image via Minecraft)

Bats in Minecraft are pure 'ambient' passive mobs. They are usually found in dark areas like caves or on the surface at night. They fly randomly and make squeaky noises.

They don't drop anything upon death, not even XP. They are probably the most useless and ignored mobs in Minecraft. Players might not even notice if they are removed.

Although each mob has some value in Minecraft, these ones are ultimately useless. They can be removed from the game to give space to better future mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul