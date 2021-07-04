Top 5 most annoying animal mobs in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft has made its own universe, and Mojang keeps expanding it with every update. Since the release of Minecraft in 2011, its diversity has kept increasing with every new mob added to the game.

Any living creature is considered a Mob in Minecraft, and Minecrafters can interact with these entities any way they desire. Gamers can also breed and tame some animal mobs such as cows and wolves.

Since most animal mobs drop items upon death, players often breed them manually or use automatic breeding farms to multiply and later kill them for resources.

Annoying animals in Minecraft Java edition

Along with cute passive animals, Minecraft also inhabits pesky mobs. This article dives into a few of them.

5) Cave spiders

Cave spider in Minecraft (Image via feedback.minecraft.net)

These tiny spiders will not attack the player if the light level is nine or more, but they will turn hostile in lower light conditions. Cave spiders are annoying to kill as they are smaller than normal spiders, and they move faster than most mobs.

4) Silverfish

Silverfish in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Silverfish are arthropods that spawn from broken infested blocks. These blocks generate underground in mountain biomes and structures such as strongholds, woodland mansions, and igloo basements.

Players often encounter these hostile mobs while mining underground. After the gamer hits a silverfish, it calls other silverfish in the area to fight the player.

3) Goats

Goat chilling on snowy mountain (Image via Minecraft)

Goats are one of the three newly added mobs in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 1. They can be found in snowy slopes mountain biomes, often in groups of two or three.

Goats are mischievous mobs, and they will ram players who have not moved in an interval of 30-300 seconds, knocking them back up to nine blocks.

2) Bats

A bat hanging under a block (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bats are ambient mobs that fly around in dark underground areas such as caves. Bats cannot hurt the player, but they can get annoying when Minecrafters are exploring caves and looking for minerals.

1) Rabbits

Rabbits in the game (Image via Minecraftwiki)

Rabbit drops will soon have a lot more impact on survival mode players as they will be able to craft bundles using rabbit hide in the upcoming 1.18 update. But these tiny animals can be tough to kill as they keep jumping around and away from the player.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen