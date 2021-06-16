Minecraft 1.18 update snapshots expected release date and time

Minecraft fans have been asking for a cave update for a long time as caves in the overworld have received no significant updates. Mojang finally listened to the community and announced the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update at Minecon 2020 Live Event.

This update will add new 3D biomes, cave types, high mountains, mobs, blocks, and more. Developers will also increase the world height and depth to 320 and -64, respectively. Implementing such massive changes is definitely the biggest challenge Mojang has ever faced.

Due to the pandemic, developers working on the update also faced many problems. Consequently, Mojang had to split the changes as delivering such a massive update became impossible. The first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs has already been released, making fans wonder when snapshots 1.18 will be published.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshots should come soon

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update was released on June 8. This update introduces amethyst geodes, new cute mobs, many new blocks, and items. However, most players are excited for the caves and mountains version to be released later this year.

However, there is no news about Mojang's release schedule for snapshots 1.18. However, fans are expecting it soon because Caves and Cliffs (part 2) is set to arrive by the year's end.

A fixed bug has already added to 'Future Version - 1.17+', according to https://t.co/eNp5REF3NN.#Minecraft 1.17.1 is coming out soon™ for Java! pic.twitter.com/fohYmSueHg — Minecraft News (🇺🇦 & 🇬🇧) (@Minecraft_UA_EN) June 9, 2021

Minecraft 1.17 still has bugs that need attention, like leashed axolotls, diamond generation, and more. Mojang will probably release 1.17.1 to fix these bugs. Thereafter, fans can expect the 1.18 snapshots to roll out. However, this will take around a month or so.

Main features of Minecraft 1.18 update

Couldn’t we have released everything in a single update? And how will the new version numbers work?



In this third Caves & Cliffs Special, we answer some of your most burning questions about the upcoming update – and look forward to Part II!



↣ https://t.co/dq93def4mj ↢ pic.twitter.com/4IpwPAlJU7 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 4, 2021

In Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part two, players can find the warden - a new terrifying hostile mob. It is the first mob with no eyes in Minecraft. Warden uses vibrations to detect players and charge at them.

The 1.18 update will also bring new cave and mountain biomes. It will add three new caves and five mountain biomes.

Cave biomes:

Lush caves

Dripstone caves

Deep dark caves

Mountain biomes:

Mountain meadow

Mountain grove

Snowy slopes

Lofty peaks

Snow-capped peaks

Other than these, Minecraft 1.18 also adds sculk sensors, archeology, large ore veins, and more. Mojang will soon release snapshots to introduce upcoming features.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen