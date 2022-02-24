Minecraft Redditor shows Bedrock Edition Wither is stronger than the Warden

The latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot of Java Edition released the highly-anticipated Warden in the game. Players from all around the world jumped into the game to witness the terrifying mob. However, Bedrock Edition players also joined the conversation and argued how the Wither is still stronger than the new mob.

Recently, a redditor by the name of 'u/Bredbear36' posted a comparison photo of the health bars of both the mobs. It showed that the Bedrock Edition Wither had 300 hearts (on hard mode) as compared to the new mob with only 250 hearts. This was taken from the Minecraft fandom's Wiki page.

For years, Bedrock Edition players have been pointing out how strong the three-headed skeleton boss mob is. Even after the addition of the Warden, the Wither still holds the top spot for being the strongest hostile mob in the game.

Reactions from people on the Bedrock Edition Wither being stronger than the Warden in Minecraft

For years, players have been comparing and debating the two versions of the game. The addition of the new mob sparked up the conversation once again as the post received thousands of upvotes and comments. People discussed the core purpose of the new mob and how strong it will be when it comes to the Bedrock Edition's Wither.

A long thread of conversation went on about the core purpose of the Warden. People discussed how the new mob does not drop anything other than a few XP points, making the mob pointless.

Though the new mob is still in development, it might have a more significant role in future updates. Some people also theorized that the mob could be protecting another dimension from the players.

Wither and Warden in a reinforced deepslate box (Image via Minecraft)

Many discussed how Mojang can nerf the Minecraft Bedrock Edition Wither or increase the new mob's health. Though many players are scared and annoyed by the power of the three-headed beast, some don't want it to be nerfed as they like the challenge it poses. As of yet, no one knows how strong the new mob will be in the Bedrock Edition because it hasn't been released for it so far.

Why the Wither and the Warden are so dangerous

The Wither and The Warden are currently two of the strongest and most terrifying mobs in the game. Withers can be summoned by players manually, whereas Wardens can spawn if players make any noise near a sculk shrieker block.

The best way to defeat Withers is to trap them under the bedrock fountain and kill them easily. However, this does not apply to Bedrock Edition, which makes the mob much more dangerous.

Minecraft players will need to be extra cautious around the Warden and make sure that they don't make any sound that may alert the mob. Though they can easily place blocks above the Warden and easily kill it, another Warden may spawn soon.

