Minecraft Redditor tries Warden’s ranged attack on Ender Dragon, and you won’t believe the results

The Minecraft 1.19 update introduced the most fearsome mob in the game. The Warden carries 250 hearts of health and has melee attack damage of eight hearts (easy), 15 hearts (normal), and 22.5 hearts (hard). It strangely does not qualify as a boss, which makes it the most challenging and strongest mob in the game by far.

Even when compared to the actual bosses, the Warden stands out. The Ender Dragon only has 100 hearts of health and can deal the same amount of damage. However, the Wither has 150 hearts of health, which increases based on difficulty, and deals a little more damage per hit.

For a regular hostile mob, the Warden is dangerous, so it's natural to wonder what might happen if it attacked the Ender Dragon. Well, one Minecraft Redditor set out to make that a reality, and the results are very interesting.

Minecraft player uses Warden attack against Ender Dragon, sending it flying

The Warden has two different attacks. The melee attacks will effectively kill any player with any armor in just two hits regardless of the difficulty level. The ranged attack is much weaker but is still quite dangerous. On easy, it deals three hearts of damage. On normal, it's increased to 5 hearts, and the hard difficulty's attack deals 7.5 hearts of damage. These numbers are still enough to kill players in just a few hits.

The Warden also has the ability to latch onto mobs. It's blind, so it can't see what exactly is moving. This angers the Warden, so it focuses on the source of the sounds and starts attacking mobs. This is what makes the Warden so dangerous for players.

What would that ranged attack do to the Ender Dragon, though? That's exactly what Minecraft Redditor u/Spiritual-Result-648 tested out. They went into a test version of the game and pitted the two against each other.

What happened was totally unexpected. The Sonic Boom ranged attack didn't deal a lot of damage if any at all. However, it did send the Ender Dragon careening out into the End, perhaps never to be seen again.

That's ultimately not a good thing. If players somehow got a Warden into the End — perhaps if the stronghold spawned right near a Deep Dark, and players somehow got the mob into the portal — the Warden would likely use the ranged attack because the Ender Dragon flies around, and it would be difficult for the Warden to get close.

If the maneuver landed, it would send the Ender Dragon far away, which would effectively mean Minecraft players wouldn't be able to kill it or open the exit portal and leave the End. They'd be stuck unless they died, which would result in the loss of all their items.

Still, that is a pretty hilarious outcome for this kind of heavyweight battle. The community loves it, giving it tons of upvotes and positive comments.

