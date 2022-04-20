Aquaman star Jason Momoa set to feature in Minecraft screen adaptation

The Minecraft movie has been in developmental purgatory since it was announced several years ago. One of the tentative release dates for the film was March 4, 2022, which was just over a month ago.

The date came and went without any mention of the movie. It seemed like it might never get made, though recent video game movies have given fans hope that it might come to fruition someday.

Sonic the Hedgehog was a hit, and its sequel was widely heralded as the best video game movie ever. Uncharted made a lot of money, and Detective Pikachu is beloved by fans.

The Game Awards @thegameawards Aquaman Star JASON MAMOA is set to star in the upcoming Minecraft movie. Aquaman Star JASON MAMOA is set to star in the upcoming Minecraft movie. https://t.co/AomOU6dROt

The Minecraft movie finally seems to be progressing with development and even has a member of the cast reportedly being selected. Aquaman himself and Dune star Jason Momoa are tapped to star in the film.

Jason Momoa is reportedly joining the Minecraft movie

According to multiple sources, Momoa is deep in talks to join the movie. He hasn't officially signed anything yet, but the discussions are ongoing and should be resolved soon. At the very least, it implies that the movie's producers are finally serious about making it.

Rumors have swirled about what Momoa's role will be in the movie. His casting as Steve would make sense if only for using name notoriety to promote the film. It might also be strange because Momoa is quite the large man and might feel strange as Steve.

IDOS @aydos_egemen Jason Momoa’s Steve in the Minecraft movie Jason Momoa’s Steve in the Minecraft movie https://t.co/JRP4tyHikG

There are rumors that Momoa is only lending his voice to the film. If that's the case, it might mean that the movie, which is supposed to be live-action, would be a mix of CGI and live-action, much like the aforementioned Sonic and Pikachu movies.

Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre director Jared Hess are touted to be helming the film. It will be released by The Warner Bros. The company just underwent a major merger with Discovery, who are considering rehauling many of WB's properties. This may or may not affect the Minecraft movie.

Minecraft the movie (Image via SLUURP on YouTube)

More news will assuredly come out once Momoa is officially signed. As the casting search continues, more actors and actresses will join in and will likely have their roles revealed.

It is not much, but this Momoa news is the first sign of life for a movie that's been dormant for years.

