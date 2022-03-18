New Minecraft Movie for 2022: Everything we know so far

Over the years, Minecraft has branched out into many other areas of the media industry. The game’s massive success over the last decade has seen it soar to heights previously thought to be too high to reach. The game has LEGO sets, merchandise, multiple versions on every platform, and even a gamemode-turned-episodic Netflix series called Minecraft: Story Mode.

However, back in June 2016, an even bigger project was announced to be in the works by Mojang, a film titled Minecraft: the Movie. Unlike the game and Story Mode, which are animated, the movie is set to get a live-action release. This article will talk about all the information that is available about the movie as of now.

Minecraft: The Movie - Everything fans need to know

The idea of a Minecraft movie being in the works was expressed by the game’s creator, Notch, back in February 2014. He spoke about Mojang’s partnership with Warner Brothers on Twitter, and scriptwriting was initiated soon after. It was revealed that Warner Brothers would serve as the primary distributor, while Mojang Studios would serve as one of the movie’s production companies.

In late 2014, the Chief Content Officer of Mojang and a familiar face within the game’s community, Vu Bui, showed enthusiasm for the project, saying that the movie was in its early stages of development. As far as the budget for the movie was concerned, Bui stated that it was a “large budget production”, ensuring that excitement for the movie stayed at an all-time high.

The next two years saw different prominent movie directors becoming attached to the project, but eventually leaving. At one point, popular director Shawn Levy, who has directed movies and series like Stranger Things, Free Guy, and Arrival was brought onboard for the project, but eventually dropped out.

In 2016, the first release date for the movie was announced on May 24, 2019, and the front cover of the movie's script was shown publicly. As three more years passed, there were many staff and crew changes for the movie, with its directors, writers, visual effects artists, and producers leaving or getting replaced.

In April 2019, it was announced that the release date would have to be pushed back even further. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had to be done to ensure the safety of all those involved with the project. The release date was announced to be May 4, 2022. However, in 2020, the release date was changed yet again, with Mojang not revealing what the next possible date would be.

As of now, the project sits without a concrete release date. However, Minecraft fans should be positive that the movie will come out eventually, and is set to be a massive success, just like the game itself. While Steve Carell may not be a part of the movie anymore, the crew should have no problem finding a great cast for the movie.

