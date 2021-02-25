Minecraft: The Movie is a long-awaited live-action film that is currently under production, but its release date is in question due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The idea for Minecraft: The Movie was first released way back in 2014 by Markus "Notch" Persson, when he shared on Twitter that Mojang would be partnering with Warner Bros. to produce the movie.

Since then, the fate of this Minecraft themed movie was up in the air, as the release date has been pushed back a number of times thus far. On top of that, one of the original producers for the movie, Jill Messick, tragically committed suicide back in 2018.

As it stands, the movie is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022, but that date is not firm due to delays because of the global pandemic. It has been announced that the relase of the movie will likely take place at an even further date, but no specifics have been offered.

This article will be discussing what is currently known about Minecraft: The Movie, as well as reveal the current plot for the movie.

Is the Minecraft movie still going to happen?

Minecraft: The Movie is still being worked on in pre-production, but fans of the Minecraft franchise should take the current scheduled release date with a grain of salt.

As for the positives, it is known who some of the people working on the movie are, which includes Peter Sollett as director. Notch, Allison Schroeder, and Peter Sollet have all recieved credit as writers for the movie on IMDB.

"The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld." - IMDB

The movie is set to be a full-length live-action feature film, which is proving to be time consuming and difficult to produce. Other than a basic understanding of the plot, not much else about Minecraft: The Movie has been made readily available to the public.

Fans of Minecraft and enthusiasts of this movie should remain hopeful, but not get too attached to the idea of seeing this movie anytime soon.

If this movie contains the same level of quality and dedication that is put into the video game, then fans will really be in for a treat when they finally get to see it.

Disclaimer: More information and news regarding Minecraft: The Movie may have come to light since the writing of this article