Minecraft Redditor shares intense homemade propaganda

Microsoft owns Minecraft. They purchased the parent company Mojang in 2014 for a moderate price of $2.5 billion. Since 2014, the game has grown exponentially, with 11 major updates to bring the game to its current-day version: 1.19.

Microsoft has done a pretty good job of running the title, and since they purchased Mojang, they've released Minecraft Dungeons and are working on releasing Legends very soon.

Microsoft is a huge company and adding Mojang to their cadre wasn't groundbreaking. However, it was pretty significant for Mojang and Minecraft players.

Microsoft owns Mojang (Image via grande1899/YouTube)

Some users didn't love the deal then and are still unsatisfied with Microsoft owning their favorite game. One Minecraft Redditor crafted a message for them in-game.

Minecraft gamer shares ironic message for Microsoft in-game

Microsoft has drawn the ire of Minecraft players many times over the years since the acquisition. There have been several instances where users felt that Microsoft didn't care about the game and wasn't looking out for gamers.

Recently, the 1.19 update introduced the ability to report players on private servers who abuse the chat settings. This feature is likely intended to reduce cyberbullying, but a portion of the community is none too pleased.

The update allows "reported users (to be) be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review." If moderators determine that the offense was bad enough, the gamer may lose their entire account.

Not much can be done, but at least this Minecraft Redditor (and those who agree) is trying to protest a little bit.

Unfortunately for them, this little protest probably won't do much, but they're at least trying to stand for what they believe in. Recently, Microsoft forced all players to migrate their accounts from Mojang.

This was largely to get everything in order so that Microsoft could take over and watch all the accounts. They offered a cape to users who voluntarily did so, but many now feel like the cape was disingenuous.

That's why the original poster set the homemade cape on fire. It's symbolic and won't even get Microsoft's attention, most likely, but it appears there are a lot of gamers who stand with them.

However, one commenter felt there was no reason to stop using the cape.

However, some commenters were inspired to remove the cape themselves.

Many are potentially realizing their "mistake" for the first time.

One player is very concerned about the future of the game. They don't believe Microsoft has its best interest in mind, nor the gamers' interest.

A few users found loopholes, but those probably won't last forever.

One commenter joked that Microsoft would see this post and take hilarious action.

A revolution might be hyperbolic, but there does seem to be a lot of traction against Microsoft.

This post has received quite a bit of positive attention, as Microsoft is unpopular with this side of the community. That ultimately may not change things, but with over 26 thousand upvotes in 11 hours, the company may take notice.

