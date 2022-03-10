How to complete mandatory migration in Minecraft Java Edition (March 2022)

Today is the final day for Minecraft players to migrate their accounts to Microsoft. Mojang has been asking players to migrate their accounts to Microsoft for a long time and today is the deadline. The date was shared in a recent blog post:

"The voluntary migration period is closing soon. Starting March 10, 2022, you won't be able to play Minecraft: Java Edition unless you move to a Microsoft account. We’re doing this to ensure that everyone is playing using accounts with improved security and player safety."

Since players have to do it today, they should know how to do so. Here's a guide to the entire process.

Complete guide to migrating accounts on Minecraft Java Edition

Here's how to avoid all the duress and ensure the account is in the right place:

Log into the correct Minecraft account. Locate the "It's Your Turn To Move" button. Click "Move my Account". Verify the account with a code that will be sent to the email attached to the account. Input the code and hit "Submit and Start Migration". Now, a new email and password will be needed. A school or work email will not suffice. Existing Microsoft accounts can be used here by clicking the "Existing Microsoft Account" button instead of creating a new account. Enter the date of birth and country. Create a new gamertag and choose a profile picture. The final screen has a "Let's Move" button. Click that.

After that, players will have no problem logging in and will even receive a cape reward as thanks for completing the migration before the deadline.

All of this is an effort to make Minecraft Java Edition a bit more secure, as they stated in a tweet.

Today's the day! As part of making Minecraft: Java Edition even more secure, we're beginning to roll out mandatory migration for some players.

They also stated that if accounts don't migrate, they won't be able to play the game anymore:

"Migrating from Mojang to Microsoft accounts is mandatory. If you don't make the move, in several months you won't be able to log in anymore – which means you won't be able to play either. ... You'll receive a cool reward once you've logged in with your Microsoft account: a special cape!"

For more information, visit the official Minecraft website, where the account migration can take place.

