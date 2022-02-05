Mojang reveals last date to voluntarily migrate Minecraft Java accounts

Since Microsoft's acquisition of Mojang and Minecraft, they've been prompting players to migrate accounts. Many players have already done this, but the time is coming for every single account to do so.

They have offered rewards like in-game cosmetics in the past, but are revealing the last date to migrate voluntarily. Here's what players need to know.

Mojang forcing Minecraft players to migrate accounts to Microsoft

By March 10, all Java players will have to have their accounts migrated over to Microsoft. No Mojang account will work after that date. Fortunately, the in-game cosmetic reward is still available for players up until that date.

A free cape is available for players who migrate (Image via Mojang)

Here's what Mojang said on the official blog:

"The voluntary migration period is closing soon. Starting March 10, 2022, you won't be able to play Minecraft: Java Edition unless you move to a Microsoft account. We’re doing this to ensure that everyone is playing using accounts with improved security and player safety."

Minecraft @Minecraft Minecraft: Java Edition is being made more secure! To get there, players will need to migrate to a Microsoft account. Better protection, continued access to Java, and an awesome cape too! Win! Find out more here: redsto.ne/java-migration Minecraft: Java Edition is being made more secure! To get there, players will need to migrate to a Microsoft account. Better protection, continued access to Java, and an awesome cape too! Win! Find out more here: redsto.ne/java-migration https://t.co/9bKNu8936v

Here's how to migrate an account from Mojang over to Microsoft. It will ensure Java Edition players can continue playing after March 10:

Log into the Mojang account. Locate the "It's Your Turn To Move" button. Click "Move my Account." Verify the account with a code that will be sent to the email associated with the account. Enter that code and click "Submit and Start Migration." A new email and password will be needed. It cannot be a school or work email. Clicking "Existing Microsoft Account" instead of creating a new one can be used to merge accounts. This is useful for anyone who has an Xbox account. Enter the date of birth and country. Choose a gamertag and a profile picture. The last screen will have a "Let's Move" button that needs to be clicked.

Quig @Quig Finally got the option to migrate my minecraft account and now I have 2 capes Finally got the option to migrate my minecraft account and now I have 2 capes https://t.co/aAe7iljbXA

Once these steps are completed, Minecraft players can continue playing and will have the free cape unlocked if it's done before March 10. If completed after that date, the cape will not be awarded.

