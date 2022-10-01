Top 5 things to expect from Minecraft Live 2022

Minecraft is the most popular game in all of history, and its popularity comes with a massive fanbase that is constantly eager for news regarding the future of the game, in terms of what future updates might contain, and what potential spinoffs might be. Minecraft Live is a yearly livestream where Mojang showcases the future of the game to fans and is therefore a highly anticipated event.

It is worth noting, however, that all of what is about to be discussed is based on community conjecture and rumors, with no confirmation from Mojang. There has been next to no official news on what players can expect from Minecraft Live 2022, so the best the community has right now is rumors and speculation.

5 cool things to expect from Minecraft Live in 2022

5) Parity Announcements

Many of the Bedrock Edition betas that have been available to players over the last few weeks have had a decent number of parity changes, aimed at making the Bedrock and Java editions of the game much more similar to one another, making it easier for players to switch between the two versions of the game.

While the community has not heard anything concrete, Mojang could very well announce some major changes to one or both of the editions of the game to bring them closer to each other, continuing this string of parity updates.

4) Dungeons Season Three

With Minecraft Dungeons season two having come to a close, players of this adventure-filled spinoff are expecting at least some news regarding Dungeons season three. Some of the things that are expected to be announced are things such as weapons, maps, enemies, tower floors, and new pets.

However, there are some that are hoping that it will be more than just new content that is shown off, and that the community might also get a glimpse at a potential new story update for season three, assuming that it is announced on Live 2022.

3) Legends Showcase

Not very long ago, Mojang randomly dropped a teaser trailer for a new Minecraft spinoff, known as Minecraft Legends. This new spinoff is a real-time strategy where players will control a combination of the normally hostile forces of the overworld to defend against an army of invading piglins and other Nether forces.

While the concept of the game is quite intriguing, the community knows startlingly little about the game outside of this general premise and a prerendered teaser trailer. With such a large event for the upcoming community, players are expecting some major news and reveals for the game, especially as the Live trailer hinted at “sneak peaks” while showing mobs in the Legends art style.

2) Mob

A new mob vote is the single thing that Mojang has outright confirmed will be happening during 2022’s Minecraft Live event.

The announcement page for the event on Mojang’s official website gives plenty of details as to how the mob vote will work this time around. The mob vote will not be on Twitter, instead held within the game’s launcher, the game itself, and Microsoft's website, with a 24 hour voting window.

However, what the community has been left totally in the dark about is just what the mob vote might involve. There is no official information on whether the mob vote will be for a new hostile mob, passive mob, or maybe even a new boss. Players can only wait and see with bated breath.

1) Update 1.20

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated thing that might come from Minecraft Live 2022 is news regarding the main game’s next major update: 1.20.

While there is nothing concrete known about what Update 1.20 might potentially be, the community does have a few ideas, once again, though nothing is confirmed by Mojang. The first of the two main ideas is that Update 1.20 will come with a major overhaul to the End dimension, the last of the three game dimensions that have not been touched since its addition.

Another idea as to what 1.20 might entail is a total revamp of the overworld’s biomes, bringing some of the older and lesser featured biomes up to snuff with modern biomes such as badlands and mangrove swamps, making the overworld feel much more cohesive than it currently does.

