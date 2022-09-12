How to vote in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is the relationship between the game’s development team and its player base. The team tries to communicate every change in the game with the community every few months with the use of livestreams and blog posts.

One event that is considered to be quite significant is the mob-voting system, as it lets every player decide which mob they want to be added to the game in upcoming updates.

In the recently-concluded Minecraft Now livestream, the team from Mojang Studios announced that the next iteration of the age-old Minecraft Live event will be held on October 15, 2022.

They did not reveal a whole lot about what the content to be presented consists of. However, they did reveal the aforementioned date as well as a crucial piece of information about another well-known event: the 2022 Mob Vote.

This article will talk about how the newest iteration of the Mob Vote has changed, and how players can participate in it.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022: How and where to vote

This year’s Mob Vote will come with a significant change compared to the last three iterations. The mobs involved have not yet been revealed. However, this information is expected to be announced soon, as the event is just over a month away.

While the voting events in 2017, 2020, and 2021 were held in the form of a poll on the official Twitter account, this year’s event will give players three options to do the same:

1) A special Bedrock Edition server

This method is one of the most unique ways to handle the mob voting event till date. Players on the game’s Bedrock Edition will be able to join a unique server where they’ll be given the opportunity to vote for the mob they want to see in the game.

A small glimpse at what this might look like was shown at the Minecraft Now event, where the player was guided to a structure that looked like an End City.

Inside, there were multiple blocks with signs on them, each bearing the name of a preexisting mob from the game (showcased as an example). Each option had a lever over it, using which would let the player submit their vote.

2) Minecraft.net

The second method is open to players from all platforms, as it will be taking place on the official Minecraft website.

Any player who has access to a personal computer, smartphone, or basically any device with an internet connection, is free to participate in the voting process. However, it is more than likely that they will need to log into their Microsoft account, so having that should be a priority.

3) Minecraft Launcher

The third and final method to participate in the Mob Vote is via the game's launcher. Since it is available for all PC users, both Bedrock and Java players will be able to use this method to vote for their favorite upcoming mobs.

As for where they’ll have to go to vote, all players have to do is look for a new tab bellow Minecraft Legends in the launcher. A new tab will be available that will allow players to make their choice.

As mentioned above, the selections for this year’s Mob Vote have not been announced yet. Knowing Mojang and the amount of work they put into the game, it is quite likely that the options will be completely new, and will not include mobs that were lost during previous Mob Votes.

Jens Bergensten @jeb_ @Klampas_yes Agnes and the team have said that they will add the losing mobs if/when they fit and can be prioritized @Klampas_yes Agnes and the team have said that they will add the losing mobs if/when they fit and can be prioritized

However, players who previously approved of those mobs might get to see them again in the future. Jens Bergensten, the Chief Creative Officer at Mojang Studios, said in a tweet that the team will add the mobs that lost out in the vote if and when they see fit.

