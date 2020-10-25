Minecraft News: Players will now require a Microsoft account to play the game

Minecraft: Java Edition is indeed moving houses, with it making the switch from Mojang, and taking its place alongside other Minecraft games on Microsoft. However, the change does not require players to immediately make new Microsoft accounts, as the changes will only kick in until January 2021.

However, moving from Mojang to Microsoft is mandatory for Minecraft players, as they simply wouldn't be able to log in after a few months. Since a login is necessary to play the game, players must move accounts as soon as they can. However, bear in mind that nothing actually changes in the game except for the need to log into a Microsoft account, instead of Mojang.

This has been done to pave the way for future plans for Minecraft by Microsoft, as well as to provide a more secure platform to the players.

Also Read: How to download Minecraft: Java Edition Free Trial

Players will now need a Microsoft Account to play Minecraft: Java Edition

Microsoft has cited several reasons as to why the change was necessary, and stressed that security will be much improved with the Microsoft integration. The reasons for the move were as follows:

Increased security for your account with two-factor authentication. In other words, it’s harder for someone to access your account without your permission.

All your PC Minecraft games will be connected to the same account. Currently, that’s Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, but who knows what we'll do next?

Improved parental controls to help keep kids safe when playing online.

Chat and invitation blocking.

Players have been notified of this change through e-mail as well, and it contains an informative guide as to how to go about moving accounts to play Minecraft. The primary reason for the change is to provide more security to Legacy Accounts.

Advertisement

A player has a Legacy account when they use their username to login instead of their e-mail address. Microsoft has decided to move away from Legacy accounts altogether, thus, the integration with Microsoft accounts.

Read the full FAQs section here.