Minecraft has been a brand name that has achieved heights that perhaps only a handful of game franchises ever get to see. Most game franchises might achieve great success and popularity with the fanbase, but it becomes increasingly hard to stay at the top for long.

After peaking for a while with great sales and acclaim for a few months, many games often fade into obscurity and quickly forgotten about. Not Minecraft, as it has been able to withstand year after year of new releases and has still been a major force to be reckoned with.

Perhaps what makes Minecraft so popular is that the game is accessible to just about everyone who picks up the game. Minecraft is extremely easy to get into, and it's hard for players to put down the game once they get the hang of it.

How to download Minecraft: Java Edition free trial

In order to download the Trial Version of Minecraft: Java Edition, simply head over to the official Minecraft website and try the game for free.

Go to the official Minecraft website, link here. Hover over "Games" Select Minecraft Select "Try it Free" from the top of the page Select from either version of the game (PS4, Android, PC)

Download Link

To be able to essentially play a demo of Minecraft before purchasing the game helps players decide whether they can get into the game before purchasing it.

The Minecraft: Java Edition free trial is available on Windows 10, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita. Trial length varies depending on the device in use.

The Java Edition of Minecraft differs in many ways from the Bedrock (Windows 10) edition of the game and Android. It is possibly the most popular version of the game on PC.

