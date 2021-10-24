List of every Minecraft hostile mob and their drops

Mobs in Minecraft are AI-driven entities resembling living creatures. They are affected by physics, in-game environmental conditions and can interact with players or other mobs.

There are a total of 73 mobs in Minecraft as of version 1.17. Each mob has a purpose and specific drops and uses.

Mobs can be passive like cows, pigs, and sheep, neutral like the Iron golem, or hostile like the Skeleton. This article shall focus on the hostile mobs in Minecraft.

All hostile mobs in Minecraft and their drops in Minecraft

1) Creeper - Gunpowder or, under special conditions, music discs and Creeper heads.

2) Skeleton - Bones, arrows and rarely, bows.

3) Zombie - Rotten flesh, and rarely, one iron ingot, carrots, and potatoes (baked potatoes if killed by fire).

4) Drowned - Rotten flesh, copper ingots, and most importantly, a Trident.

5) Husk - Rotten flesh, and rarely, one iron ingot, carrots, and potatoes.

6) Zombie Villager - Rotten flesh, one iron ingot, carrots, and potatoes (baked potatoes if killed by fire).

7) Slime - 0-2 Slime balls

8) Blaze - Blaze Rods

9) Ghast - Ghast Tear or Gunpowder.

10) Chicken Jockey - Feathers, Raw Chicken, Cooked Chicken (when killed while on fire)

11) Endermite - Experience

12) Evoker - Totem of Undying, Emerald or an Ominous banner

13) Guardian - Prismarine shards, or one of the following: a raw cod, prismarine crystals, or no drop.

14) Hoglin - Raw porkchop (cooked porkchop if killed by fire), leather.

15) Magma Cube - Magma Cream

16) Phantom - Phantom Membrane

17) Piglin Brute - Golden pickaxe (8.5% chance)

18) Pillager - Crossbow (8.5% chance) or arrows.

19) Ravager - Saddle

20) Shulker - Shulker shell

21) Silverfish - Experience

22) Stray - Bones, arrows, arrow of Slowness (small chance)

23) Vex - Experience

24) Vindicator - Emeralds, Ominous Banner, or an enchanted or normal iron axe (8.5% chance)

25) Wither Skeleton - Bones, coal, stone sword (8.5% chance) or a Wither skeleton skull (2.5% chance)

26) Witch - Glass bottles, Glowstone dust, Gunpowder, Redstone, Spider eyes, Sugar or Sticks.

27) Zoglin - Rotten flesh

28) Spider Jockey - Same drops as Skeletons (see above) and Spiders (String, Spider eye)

29) Elder Guardian - Prismarine shards, wet sponge, raw cod (cooked cod if killed by fire), prismarine crystals

30) Skeleton Horseman - Bones, saddle (if saddled)

Conclusion

Every hostile mob in Minecraft drops experience points. Some mobs also have an incredibly small chance of dropping pieces of armour, tools and weapons if they spawn with them.

