Top 3 ways to travel in End realm in Minecraft

The End Realm in Minecraft is one of the three realms present in the game, along with Overworld and Nether. It is the last realm players go to defeat the Ender Dragon and end the game's main storyline. The game does not end there, as players get to explore the rest of the realm after they defeat the dragon.

Once the dragon is defeated, players will notice that another end portal generates at the edge of the main island, which teleports them to the other end islands to explore. However, the End realm does not have a bedrock layer at the bottom. Hence, if a player falls off the island, they will die from the void. But there are a few ways to travel in this realm that players can use. Read on to learn more about them.

Minecraft: 3 best ways to travel in the End realm

3) Bridging

Bridging is one of the simplest ways to travel (Image via Minecraft)

One of the simplest ways to travel from island to island is by building bridges. When players start exploring the End realm, they will notice that the islands are quite far from each other, with nothing but the void in between. Hence, they can bring stacks of blocks with them to build a bridge between them.

This will also help them backtrack their path and return to the portal back to the overworld. However, players need to be careful while building a bridge because if they fall, they won't be able to get any of their items back.

2) Throwing Ender Pearls

Ender pearls are one of the most used ways to travel in this realm (Image via Minecraft)

Another way to travel through several islands is by teleporting with the help of Ender Pearls. These items can teleport players when they throw them in a particular direction. The moment the thrown pearl touches a block, the player gets teleported to that block.

This is quite a popular way to travel in the End realm, however it does come with some risk as players can make mistakes and throw the pearl in the wrong direction, which will teleport them to a risky area. Luckily, if the pearl falls into the void, players will not teleport there and die.

1) Flying with Elytra

Flying with Elytra is the best way to travel in this realm (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the easiest and best ways to travel in the End realm. Elytra is an overpowered item in the game that lets players fly. However, players first need to somehow find the Elytra in an End City ship. Once they have the item, exploring the rest of the realm becomes extremely easy as they can simply fly around.

Initially, players will only be able to glide down with the Elytra, but once they get fireworks, they will be able to launch themselves with it and fly properly. With Elytra, players do not need to worry about separate islands or the void as they will be flying over them without worry.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

