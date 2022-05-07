Top 3 uses of Ender pearls in Minecraft

Minecraft offers a ton of useful items to players. Their usage is usually determined by the player's situation or objective in the game. Even for building different things, every block and item has a purpose. Naturally, some items are more valuable and important than others. For example, a diamond is more valuable than a grass block.

However, the game also has several items that have multiple good uses, which can make deciding what to do with them a challenge. Should blaze rods be used for brewing or for crafting Eyes of Ender? Both are important. The same can be asked for Ender pearls, which are very useful in Minecraft.

The main item that an Enderman drops upon death is one of the most important items in the game. Here are the three best uses of Ender Pearls in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Ender Pearl uses

3) Traveling

Traveling with pearls (Image via Jira Minecraft)

One of the best parts of the early game is exploring. Nothing is quite as fun as running around the map discovering different aspects of the world and filling in the gaps. However, this can be tedious as it requires food and a lot of time. There are ways to make traveling easier, like using a boat or a horse.

However, Ender Pearls can make this incredibly easy. Throwing them to locations that gamers can see is a great way to move around the map quickly and safely. However, players should note that throwing them without aim can be dangerous. When used properly, pearls can be one of the most effective means of travel in the game.

2) Surviving the End

toasty~🤘 @ToastedMildly



Like the title says, that pearl tho~

#twitchclips #minecraft #mcsrtwt This was probably the most clutch thing that I have ever done in the end. Was during our 1.7 dragon fight too...Like the title says, that pearl tho~ This was probably the most clutch thing that I have ever done in the end. Was during our 1.7 dragon fight too...Like the title says, that pearl tho~ #twitchclips #minecraft #mcsrtwt https://t.co/kiNNa5hfJB

In the End, danger is lurking around every corner. Endermans swarm can and will attack if a player so much as looks at them. The Ender Dragon also swoops in to attack every once in a while. However, the most dangerous part of that dimension is the void.

The void kills any player who enters it. Falling off in the End is pretty much a death sentence unless a Minecraft player has Ender Pearls. These can be used to get back up if gamers can throw them at a piece of land.

1) Eyes of Ender

Sometimes, all the effort can be moot unless players can get to the End, which is completely impossible without Ender Pearls. These can be used with blaze powder to make Eyes of Ender. Their use in the game is twofold; they are the best way to locate the End portal, and they are the only item that can activate the portal.

Without the Eyes of Ender, Minecraft players will never even see the End, let alone defeat the dragon and beat the game. For this reason, this is by far the best use of Ender pearls.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

