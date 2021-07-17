How to create a teleporter in Minecraft

In Minecraft, ender pearls are incredibly useful for teleporting. Minecraft gamers who play on survival mode can build teleporters to return to a certain location in an instant. Luckily, creating a teleporter in Minecraft is pretty easy.

Teleporters can be manual or automatic. With a manual teleporter, gamers will need another player in their server to teleport. With an automatic teleporter, players can teleport on their own based on the time of day within the game.

The build for both types of teleporters is quite similar.

Building a teleporter in Minecraft: A step-by-step guide

Materials Needed

Step One - Dig

Image via Minecraft

Pick a place to build the teleporter. This should be somewhere ideal for a player to return to after venturing off. To start the build, dig a hole for eight blocks. Players should ensure that they have their water bucket and soul sand with them before digging down.

Step Two - Soul Sand

Image via Minecraft

Once a player is at the bottom of the eight block deep hole, they should place their soul sand block underneath them. This should leave seven blocks above the soul sand for players to work with.

Step Three - Water

Image via Minecraft

Next, fill the hole with water by placing a water source on all seven remaining blocks. Those building in survival will need an infinite water source nearby to accomplish this.

Placing water on every individual block within the hole is essential. It will cause the water to bubble, and this will push any entity who enters the water upward rather than sinking them.

Step Four - Trap Door

Image via Minecraft

Place a trap door on top of the water. This can be done by placing a temporary block next to the water hole and then placing the trap door against that. Be sure to break the temporary block, then flip the trap door upward.

Step Five - Daylight Sensor / Redstone Torch and Button

This step is when the difference between an automatic teleporter and a manual teleporter comes into play. These redstone blocks will be what activates the trap door.

Automatic teleporter (Image via Minecraft)

For an automatic teleporter, place a daylight sensor on the block next to the hinges of the trap door.

Manual teleporter (Image via Minecraft)

For a manual teleporter, place a redstone torch on the block next to the trap door. Then, break another block next to the one the redstone torch is on so that another side of the torch block is exposed. On the exposed side, place a button.

Step Six - Ender Pearl

Image via Minecraft

Finally, all there’s left to do is toss the ender pearl into water. This is perhaps the most difficult step as it can easily go wrong and become a waste.

Players should stand directly over the hole before tossing it down. The pearl should not land on any of the seven blocks covered with water above it.

Once the pearl is successfully thrown into the teleporter, it will begin to float in the water instead of instantly teleporting the player who threw it. Then, players are free to explore their world with an easy way back to the telepotrer’s location.

With an automatic teleporter, players will be teleported back when the day turns to night in-game thanks to the daylight sensor. This will cause the trap door to close and finally activate the thrown ender pearl.

With a manual teleporter, players will only teleport back when another player hits the button to activate the trap door, which will also activate the ender pearl.

