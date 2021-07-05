How to perform MLG water bucket trick in Minecraft

The MLG water bucket trick, largely popularized by well-known Minecraft YouTuber Dream, involves tactically spilling a water bucket upon unexpected descent.

The idea behind the process is for players to place water at a perfect moment such that it is hit before the ground, therefore mitigating all potential fall damage.

Living up to its name, the MLG water bucket trick is notably hard to pull off due to perfect timing being required.

How to do the Dream water bucket fall trick in Minecraft

As a disclaimer, this trick is not intuitive to pull off every time and requires a fair amount of practice to perfect. Therefore, it is not recommended for beginner Minecraft players.

However, the MLG water bucket can pay massive future dividends if learned properly, especially in unforgiving scenarios such as speedrunning and hardcore Minecraft survival.

Simple MLG water bucket technique

Step 1

The first step to pulling off the MLG trick in a practical scenario is ensuring that a water bucket is always in the hotbar and ready to use.

Step 2

Midfall, players must then switch to the water bucket item in their hotbar.

Players must prepare to break their fall with water from a bucket

Step 3

They can dispense the bucket of water right before impact with the ground. This will cause the fall to be broken by the water, instead of the ground.

As water absorbs all fall damage, if executed correctly, players can walk away scot-free from an otherwise lethal fall.

How to get better at the MLG water bucket trick in Minecraft?

The trick is considerably easier to do when performed falling from a shorter distance. This is because a higher fall distance means an increased fall speed for the player, making the window of opportunity for dispensing water smaller.

A somewhat frowned upon but fairly effective way for newer Minecraft players to land more MLG water buckets successfully is to simply spam right-click (or whatever the key is to place the water) while falling.

Although success will be found the majority of the time by employing the spam clicking method, it's far from foolproof. Sometimes, players will find that they click too fast and end up retracting the water back into the empty bucket, leading the ground to be struck and the trick failing.

