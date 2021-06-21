Top 5 uses of Redstone in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

The new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was released to players on all platforms on June 8th, 2021. This was only part one of the full Caves & Cliffs update, and it was one of the biggest updates that Minecraft players have seen.

Lots of new mobs, blocks, and resources were added with this update. Players can explore the new Lush caves and Amethyst rooms.

Players can find the old resources that have been in the game much easier than before. It is common to see resources such as lapis, iron and redstone more frequently inside caves and Lush caves now.

Players can also see some of the new resources in caves as well, such as copper. Players can still get lots of uses out of older resources, regardless of all the new ones added.

One resource that is easy to find and has a lot of uses is Redstone. Players can use redstone to do a series of things in Minecraft. Redstone is used to create many automatic attractions in the game.

5 uses for Redstone in Minecraft

5) Railways & Transportation

Redstone is most commonly used to create railroads for faster transportation in the game. Players can place minecarts on the tracks and travel further and faster around the map.

Players can use minecarts and railroads to escape from dangerous situations, or they can just use them to sightsee and joy ride around the Minecraft world.

4) Redstone Torches

An item that players can easily create in Minecraft using redstone is a Redstone Torch. This item is created using one stick and one redstone dust. Players can use this item as a source of light.

Redstone torches are used to power blocks and transmission components. Players will need these to activate items such as sticky pistons or invert redstone signals.

Compass

Compass is another easy item that players can craft using Redstone. The compass will help direct players back to their spawn if they ever get lost in the Minecraft world.

Since the new update, players want to go out and look for the new Lush caves. Players may get lost and forget their way back to their base. The compass can guide the player back.

Compasses are crafted using four iron ingots and redstone dust.

3) Pistons

Pistons are Minecraft blocks that players use to push other blocks. Players can use pistons to make contraptions such as prison cells. Pistons are activated using a redstone pulse.

Players can also have sticky pistons. They react in a similar same way, except these pull mobs and objects instead of push.

2) Detector Rails

The detector rail is a block that will transport minecarts and is used as a switchable redstone power source. Players will need this specific rail to get the minecart started on the rail. This will basically activate the cart.

Players can craft detector rails using six iron ingots, redstone dust and a pressure plate.

