Top 5 uses for Solar Panels (Daylight Sensors) in Minecraft

Minecraft has never shyed away from incorporating real-life elements to accentuate its gameplay.

In the real world, solar panels are special devices that absorb light energy from the sun, then they convert this information into electrical energy.

The closest thing to solar panels in Minecraft is that of a daylight sensor. These daylight sensors can be used to output an electrical redstone signal in the presence of sunlight, making them functionally similar to that of a real-life solar panel.

Due to their striking similarity, daylight sensors are also known informally as solar panels by many players. This article will highlight some of the best uses for daylight sensors (solar panels) in Minecraft.

5 best uses for Solar Panels (Daylight Sensors) in Minecraft

#5 Bedtime Alert System

Players can leverage a simple design based around a daylight sensor in order to be alerted exactly when it's time to sleep. Such an alert is designed with the purpose of taking guesswork out of deciding when to sleep.

The specific design shown above is neat because it can be setup anywhere, not being restricted to only near a bed. Using this system also minimizes the chances of harmful mobs spawning nearby players during the night.

The reasoning behind this is that players can sleep as soon as physically possible to skip night-time, and a lot of hostile mobs only spawn at night.

#4 Time Lock Doors

Daylight sensors can be used in a certain way to create 'Time-Lock Doors'. These special doors will only open when day or night is detected, depending on how the player has configured the system.

This could be particularly useful in several circumstances, including while playing on Minecraft Survival Servers as they make for great automatic traps for other players at specific times of the day.

#3 Bedtime Teleporter

This nifty design allows players to use the unique mechanics of an enderpearl to be automatically teleported near a bed at the exact moment when it's time to sleep.

A daylight sensor is used to detect the moment in which the game allows players to fall asleep. Once this detection is made, a signal will fire that triggers a piston and fires a pre-set ender pearl. This pearl will of course then fall and teleport the player to its location.

#2 Night Lights

One of the best things to do with daylight sensors in Minecraft is to create a self-illuminating night-path. Through the power of daylight sensors, players can create a lighting system that activates as soon as darkness is detected.

Nightlights also notably ensure hostile mobs do not spawn closely. This is due to the fact that the light level becomes too great to warrant mob spawning, making the setup a great addition to any home or base.

#1 Daylight sensing walls

In what might be one of the most impressive feats related to daylight sensors in Minecraft, possibilities become limitless with this crafty design that allows players to create huge walls which open based on the time of day.

Players can use this design to build a special type of open-style hidden base that closes itself during night-time. Thus protecting itself from the likes of nasty night spawning mobs, even though it's intentionally exposed during the day.

